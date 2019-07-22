Home World

Sri Lanka extends emergency by one month after Easter Sunday terror attacks

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena issued a special gazette notification extending the state of emergency by a month, despite his statement in June that it will not be further extended.

Published: 22nd July 2019 07:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2019 07:05 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka on Monday extended the state of emergency by a month in the interest of maintaining "public security" after the deadly Easter Sunday bombings that killed nearly 260 people.

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena issued a special gazette notification extending the state of emergency by a month, despite his statement in June that it will not be further extended.

ALSO READ: Sri Lanka will introduce new laws to prevent terrorism, says PM Wickremesinghe

Sri Lanka initially imposed the emergency on April 23 to crack down on the nine suicide bombers who attacked three churches and as many luxury hotels April 21, killing 258 people and injuring 500 others.

The ISIS terror group claimed the attacks, but the government blamed the local Islamist extremist group National Thawheed Jammath (NTJ) for the Ester Sunday bombings.

In the gazette, the President said "he was of the opinion that it is expedient to extend the state of emergency in the interest of the public security, the preservation of public order and maintenance of supplies and services essential to the life of the community," the Daily Mirror reported.

ALSO READ: Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe to lead new broad alliance for country's presidential polls 

The state of emergency gives sweeping powers to the security forces to arrest and detain people in the aftermath of the attack.

The government announced that everyone linked to the Jihadi group NTJ have been arrested.

Over 1,000 people were arrested for their links to the NTJ, including five people who were extradited from Saudi Arabia.

The investigations into the suicide bombings at the three churches and three luxury hotels are still on going.

ALSO READ: Sri Lanka reconsecrates St Sebastian's Church damaged in Easter Terror blasts

Sirisena sacked the then-police chief and the top defence ministry official for not acting on the prior intelligence to the attacks.

They were arrested and later released on bail.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sri Lanka Sri Lanka emergency Sri Lanka terror attacks
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man at New Delhi's Nehru Planetarium, takes pictures of a web cast of the lift off of ISRO's GSLVMkIII carrying Chandrayaan-2 from Satish Dhawan Space center in Sriharikota on 22 July 2019. (Photo | AP)
Chandrayaan 2: India's 'Bahubali' lunar mission launched successfully
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan 2: What makes this lunar mission so special?
Gallery
As the world watched, the 43 metres tall Baahubali rocket with a lift-off mass of 640 tonnes blasted-off from the second launch pad at 2.43 pm on 22 July from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICTURES | For India, by India: Chandrayaan-2 lifts off to the moon
Former Union Minister Ananth Kumar (2nd right), and Karnataka State BJP president addressing the media. (File Photo | EPS)
Ananth Kumar birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the undisputed king of Bengaluru South constituency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp