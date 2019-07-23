Home World

Almost 1,000 probes into intellection property theft leading back to China, says FBI

'There is no country that poses a more severe counterintelligence threat to this country right now than China...and I don't say it lightly,' FBI director Christopher Wray said.

Published: 23rd July 2019 11:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 11:23 PM   |  A+A-

US China

For representational purposes (File | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The Federal Bureau of Investigation has nearly 1,000 investigations open into attempted intellectual property theft, nearly all of them involving Chinese, FBI director Christopher Wray said Tuesday.

"There is no country that poses a more severe counterintelligence threat to this country right now than China...and I don't say it lightly," Wray told the Senate Judiciary Committee.

"We have as we speak probably about a thousand-plus investigation all across the country involving attempted theft of US intellectual property, whether it's economic espionage or counter-proliferation, almost all leading back to China," he said.

ALSO READ: After Donald Trump's intellectual property theft allegations, China tightens rules on transferring technical know-how

"It is a threat that is deep and diverse and wide and vexing...Make no mistake that this is a high priority for all of us," Wray added.

Arrests of people involved in Chinese operations to steal US corporate secrets, whether for corporate reasons or to obtain defence secrets, have risen sharply in recent years.

Washington says the problem has been exacerbated by Beijing's "Thousand Talents" program which offers financial awards to Chinese professionals overseas who bring advanced technology back to China.

The concern has given rise to a tightening of visas for Chinese researchers seeking to travel to the United States. In June the US Department of Energy moved to block its scientists from participating in the "Thousand Talents" program in order to protect US competitive strengths and national security.

Wray said the Chinese government is using "not just government officials, but private sector entities, non-traditional collectors, etc, to steal their way up the economic ladder at our expense."

"China is fighting a generational fight here," he said.

"I want to be clear. This is not about the Chinese people as a whole and it is certainly not about Chinese-Americans in this country," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Christopher Wray US China trade war Intellectual property rights China US china
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Over 200 animals die at Kaziranga National Park
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp