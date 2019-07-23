Home World

Pakistan Opposition leaders angry over Imran Khan's jibe at them during diaspora speech in US

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Secretary-General Ahsan Iqbal on Monday strongly criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan for his policies in general and his speech in Washington in particular.

Published: 23rd July 2019 12:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 12:36 AM   |  A+A-

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, July 22, 2019, in Washington.

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, July 22, 2019, in Washington. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Leaders of Pakistan's Opposition party leaders on Monday denounced Imran Khan for his controversial comments against them in the US, saying the "selected" Prime Minister was an "embarrassment" for the country.

Khan, on his first official visit to the US after coming to power in August last year, attacked Opposition party leaders, including jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and ex-president Asif Ali Zardari while addressing the Pakistani diaspora in Washington on Sunday.

While referring to political leaders in the country, Khan said: "They have one purpose, they want to hear three words from me: NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance)." The NRO is a controversial amnesty ordinance issued by the former President of Pakistan, General Pervez Musharraf, on October 5, 2007.

It benefitted leaders Zardari.

The NRO was declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court of Pakistan on December 16, 2009.

Prime Minister Khan said that under his government, powerful individuals in Pakistan were being held accountable, which included the seizure of their benami properties.

Reacting to Khan's statements, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said: "Imran is a ruler not a leader." He said that the country needs a leader who speaks for Pakistan and not "just himself."

"Pitty even when representing our country abroad the selected prime minister can't get off his container," he said.

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman called Khan's rally in DC is an "embarrassment" for the nation. She further claimed that diplomats in Islamabad were "shocked and embarrassed" after Khan's polarising speech to the crowd gathered in the US capital.

PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said, "Imran Khan is selected, but he should also take care of the country's honour."

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary-General Ahsan Iqbal on Monday strongly criticised Prime Minister Khan for his policies in general and his speech in Washington in particular.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, flanked by PML-N leaders Marriyum Aurangzeb and Dr Mussadik Malik, the former planning minister said, "Yesterday, our selected prime minister admitted that the opposition leaders were arrested on the government's behest.

" "It has revealed once again that the so-called accountability is a vengeful agenda of the government," he said, accusing the government of "using national institutions for political gains." Iqbal complained that, in the past, retired Gen Musharraf had used the National Accountability Bureau against politicians, and the same organisation was now being used to safeguard the government of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led by Prime Minister Khan.

"The selected prime minister is proving that he is unqualified," the PML-N leader said.

He also ridiculed Khan for, "repeating the same speech [without considering] that he is in China or in front of international capitalists".

Opposition lawmakers in the National Assembly address Khan a 'selected' prime minister though he came into power in August last year after winning the general elections.

But it was widely believed when Khan's PTI party won the elections as he was tacitly backed the powerful military which plays a major role in Pakistan.

Pakistan's federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda praised Prime Minister Khan's rally in the US and said it was a message to the global community regarding the country's integrity.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Imran Khan Imran trump meet Pak US relations
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Several party workers have gathered outside a private apartment on Race Course Road believed to be housing the two independent MLAs. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
WATCH: Political clash in Bengaluru during Karnataka floor test
Gallery
As Kollywood star Suriya turns 44, let us take a look at 10 must watch films of the 'Singam' actor.
From 'Kaakha Kaakha' to 'Ayan': 10 must watch films of Suriya
Daniel Radcliffe once dressed up as Spider-Man at San Diego Comic-Con. (File Photo | AP)
Happy birthday Daniel Radcliffe: 15 amazing facts about the 'Harry Potter' star you might not know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp