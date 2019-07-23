Home World

Russians still trying to meddle in US elections, says FBI chief

Mueller's report, released in April, documented extensive attempts by Trump's campaign to cooperate with the Russians to bolster the real estate mogul's chances.

Published: 23rd July 2019 11:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 11:37 PM   |  A+A-

FBI director

FBI Director Christopher Wray (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: FBI Director Christopher Wray warned Tuesday that Russia continues to threaten US elections, 16 months before the next presidential polls.

"The Russians are absolutely intent on trying to interfere with our elections," Wray told the Senate Judiciary Committee.

ALSO READ: US President Donald Trump hails 'very, very good relationship' in talks with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin 

"My view is until they stop they haven't been deterred enough." US intelligence and special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation have documented a broad effort by Russian intelligence and a Russian social media group, the Internet Research Agency, to help Donald Trump and damage Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.

Mueller's report, released in April, documented extensive attempts by Trump's campaign to cooperate with the Russians to bolster the real estate mogul's chances.

With Mueller set Wednesday to testify to Congress about his high-stakes probe, Trump continues to deny that Russians interfered or that his election victory was helped by outside aid.

ALSO READ: Ex-FBI leaders to testify on Mueller report, Russian threat

In a meeting with Vladimir Putin in Helsinki in July 2018, Trump said he accepted the Russian president's denial of meddling in the 2016 race, while rejecting the conclusion of US intelligence.

"I have great confidence in my intelligence people, but I will tell you that President Putin was extremely strong and powerful in his denial today," Trump said.

Last month at the G20 meeting in Osaka, Trump again jokingly downplayed Russia's 2016 interference.

Sitting next to the Russian leader, he said jokingly, wagging his finger: "Don't meddle in the election, president, don't meddle."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Christopher Wray US Russia Trump Putin Trump election 2016 US election Russia interference US election FBI 2020 US election
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Over 200 animals die at Kaziranga National Park
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp