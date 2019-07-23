Home World

Seizure of UK-flagged tanker was 'legal measure', says Iran

Iran impounded the Stena Impero tanker and on allegations it failed to respond to distress calls and turned off its transponder after hitting a fishing boat.

Published: 23rd July 2019 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

UK flagged oil tanker which was seized by Iran.

UK flagged oil tanker which was seized by Iran. ( Photo | AP )

By AFP

TEHRAN: Iran's seizure of a British-flagged oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz was a "legal measure", the spokesman for the Islamic republic's government said on Monday.

"Seizing the British tanker was a legal measure by Iran.

Iran confronted the ship (to ensure) the region's security," Ali Rabiei told a news conference in Tehran.

Iran impounded the Stena Impero tanker on Friday on allegations it failed to respond to distress calls and turned off its transponder after hitting a fishing boat.

It has faced mounting calls to release the vessel and its crew -- 18 Indians, three Russians, a Latvian and a Filipino.

"To all the countries that are calling on Iran to release the tanker, we ask them to tell Britain the same thing," Rabiei said, referring to the seizure by the British authorities of an Iranian tanker in the Mediterranean on July 4.

