Home World

US slaps sanctions on Chinese firm for buying Iranian oil

US President Donald Trump said that he was seeing it increasingly difficult to reach an agreement with Iran.

Published: 23rd July 2019 02:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 02:33 PM   |  A+A-

US Flag

For representational puposes

By IANS

WASHINGTON: The US has imposed sanctions on a Chinese state-owned company for allegedly violating the restrictions imposed on the purchase of Iranian oil, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a speech in Florida.

Pompeo said that as part of a "maximum pressure campaign", the US was imposing sanctions against the Chinese company Zhuhai Zhenrong and its Chief Executive Youmin Li, accusing them of violating US law by accepting crude oil from Iran.

"We can't tolerate more money going to the ayatollah...," he said during a speech at the 120th Annual Convention of Veterans of Foreign Wars in Orlando on Monday.

The US Department of Treasury included Youmin Li and the company he runs on its Iran-related Specially Designated Nationals List on Monday.

In May 2018, the US announced that it was withdrawing from a multilateral nuclear deal with Iran because Iranian authorities were violating the spirit of the treaty with the purpose of secretly developing nuclear weapons.

In November 2018, it reinstated sanctions on the export of Iranian crude oil, although it granted China, the country's main oil buyer, a six-month exemption in order to find alternative suppliers.

Monday's announcement marks an escalation of tensions between Washington and Tehran after several attacks on ships, the shooting down of a US drone and the seizure by Iranian forces of a British tanker in the Persian Gulf last week.

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he was seeing it increasingly difficult to reach an agreement with Iran that would make it possible to lower the escalation of tension between the two countries because, according to him, Tehran "disrespected" Washington.

"They disrespected the US. They should not have done that.  Frankly, it is getting harder for me to want to make a deal with Iran (...) It could go either way very easily. And I am okay either way it goes," Trump said at the beginning of his talks with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House on Monday.

The President made these statements shortly after accusing Iran on Twitter of lying about having arrested 17 Iranian citizens working for the Central Intelligence Agency.

"The report of Iran capturing CIA spies is totally false. Zero truth. Just more lies and propaganda (...) Iran is a total mess!" Trump tweeted.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
US Iran Oil China
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Several party workers have gathered outside a private apartment on Race Course Road believed to be housing the two independent MLAs. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
WATCH: Political clash in Bengaluru during Karnataka floor test
Gallery
As Kollywood star Suriya turns 44, let us take a look at 10 must watch films of the 'Singam' actor.
From 'Kaakha Kaakha' to 'Ayan': 10 must watch films of Suriya
Daniel Radcliffe once dressed up as Spider-Man at San Diego Comic-Con. (File Photo | AP)
Happy birthday Daniel Radcliffe: 15 amazing facts about the 'Harry Potter' star you might not know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp