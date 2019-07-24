Home World

Felt humiliated when Osama bin Laden was killed by US in daring strike, says Pakistan PM

Khan, who is on a three-day official visit to the US, met President Donald Trump - the first face-to-face interaction between the two leaders - on Monday in the White House.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said he felt humiliated when the US forces killed the dreaded terrorist Osama bin Laden in a daring strike inside Pakistan in 2011.

Speaking at the US Institute of Peace (USIP) here, Khan said the US did not trust Pakistan over the issue of Osama bin Laden.

ALSO READ: India, Pakistan were 'pretty close' to resolving Kashmir issue during Vajpayee regime - Imran Khan

"I can tell you as a Pakistani, never did I feel more humiliated when Osama bin Laden was taken out in Pakistan by the US troops," Khan said.

"Never did I feel more humiliated because here was a country which was supposed to be an ally and our ally did not trust us," Khan said in response to a question.

He described the meeting as very successful, which has reset the bilateral relationship.

Khan said he wants to have a relationship of friendship with the US.

"For every Pakistani, it was humiliating. We never want to be in that same position again. We want to have a relationship of friendship. It doesn't matter, a friend can be rich and the other can be not be so rich. So it's about a dignified relationship and that's what I hope," he said.

Comments(2)

  • Shashank
    "Never did I feel more humiliated because here was a country which was supposed to be an ally and our ally did not trust us" Wow
    16 hours ago reply

  • Nanda K
    All Pakistanis who were involved in Hiding Osama should have been humiliated when the US found and executed him
    16 hours ago reply
