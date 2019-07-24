Home World

New India-UK scheme to fund students from UK to visit India

Priority for the programme to visit India during their courses will be given to students from traditionally underrepresented groups.

Published: 24th July 2019 01:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 01:06 AM   |  A+A-

Exchanging students supports the development of strategic partnerships between universities.

For representational purposes (Photo | British Council India)

By PTI

LONDON: A new India-UK bilateral pilot scheme has been launched to support Britain's universities to collaborate with Indian partners in order to send UK students to India during their studies.

The UKEIRI Mobility Programme: Study in India, an initiative of Universities UK International (UUKi) and British Council India, opened on Tuesday and aims to generate up to 200 opportunities for undergraduate students at UK universities to visit India by March 2021.

Priority for the programme to visit India during their courses will be given to students from traditionally underrepresented groups.

"International opportunities such as these can offer fantastic benefits to our UK students, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds, to set them up for exciting, successful careers," said UK Universities Minister Chris Skidmore.

"Not only do these opportunities offer students the chance to further their personal development through rich cultural and academic experiences in India, but they also help to develop our own 'global citizens' who are ready to succeed in an increasingly international marketplace," he said.

The Study in India programme will support national and institutional-level objectives to increase the levels of outward student mobility from the UK to 13 per cent by 2020, as set out in UUKi's Go International: Stand Out campaign.

It is also aimed at supporting the employability of UK graduates and help them prepare for a globally competitive workforce as well as support the internationalisation of Indian higher education through the diversification of the student body, and the consolidation of inter-institutional partnerships.

Vivienne Stern, Director, Universities UK International, said: "We know that students who go abroad tend to do better academically and professionally. We also know that exchanging students supports the development of strategic partnerships between universities."

"This scheme will be good for individual students and good for UK universities, but it also fits neatly with the government of India's goal to attract a greater number of international students and support the development of international networks for some of India's strongest universities." The programme will be funded by the UK and Indian governments as part of Phase 3 of the UK-India Education Research Initiative (UKEIRI) and delivered by the British Council, Universities UK International and EdCIL in India.

"We believe students who have had an international experience as part of their education have a broader, more global perspective of their subject that they then take on to their professional lives. Through the Study in India programme, we hope to accelerate this inter-country exchange to give the best possible education to students for the mutual benefit of both countries," said Barbara Wickham, Director, British Council India.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India UK relations Britain Universities British students india India foreign exchange programme
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Over 200 animals die at Kaziranga National Park
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp