Home World

Pakistan PM Imran Khan faces protests by religious and ethnic minorities during first US visit 

The Mohajirs and the Balochs are accusing the Pakistani security agencies of engaging in human rights violations against the minority communities.

Published: 24th July 2019 02:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 02:22 PM   |  A+A-

Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Prime Minister Imran Khan on his maiden visit to the US faced protests by ethnic and religious minorities from Pakistan, drawing the attention of the Trump administration towards human rights violations and forced disappearances in that country.

The Mohajirs and the Balochs are accusing the Pakistani security agencies of engaging in human rights violations against the minority communities.

Mohajirs are Urdu-speaking people who migrated from India during partition.

ALSO READ: There were 40 militant groups operating in Pakistan, says Imran Khan

A large number of Mohajirs reside in Sindh province's urban areas - notably in Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Sukkur.

The minority group has time and again accused the Pakistan government of human rights violation.

Balochs living in the US have been raising their voice against alleged atrocities, disappearance and human rights violations in the country's southwestern Balochistan province by Pakistani security forces.

At separate rallies in front of the White House, US Capitol and in front of US Institute of Peacebuilding, the Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) brought together ethnic and minority groups, including Balochs, to protest against Khan.

ALSO READ: Pakistan had no hand in Pulwama attack, it was 'indigenous incident', says Imran Khan

MQM held a peaceful protest against Khan in front of the US Capitol on Sunday alleging that Mohajirs are being subjected to grave human rights violations in Karachi and other parts of the country.

A group of Baloch activists also raised anti-Pakistan slogans during Prime Minister Khan's address to the diaspora here, demanding freedom for the country's southwestern Balochistan province on Monday.

Khan was on a three-day visit to the US where he met President Trump and discussed ways to resolve the Afghanistan conflict and the challenge terrorism poses to the regional stability.

The Jul 21-23 visit of the prime minister was the first summit-level engagement between Pakistan and the United States since 2015.

The protesters belonging to Mohajir (MQM), Baloch, Pashtoon, Sindhi, Giligit Baltistan and Saraiki communities urged the US Government to raise the issue of human rights violations with Khan during their meeting.

ALSO READ: Will meet Taliban for peace push, says Pakistan PM Imran Khan

We demand (to) stop mass killings of civilians and state-sponsored terrorism by the Pakistan Army in Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rehan Ibadat, one of the protesters who joined the protest in front of the White House on Monday, said.

The protesters sought the release of political prisoners, members of Parliament Ali Wazir and Mohsin Dawar from the custody of Pakistan military and demanded lifting ban on Altaf Hussain and speeches of other political leaders.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan Imran Khan US Imran Khan US visit Pakistani minorities Balochs Mojahirs Balochi oppression
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Over 200 animals die at Kaziranga National Park
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp