Teen US citizen says he lost 26 pounds in border detention facility

Francisco Erwin Galicia told that he wasn't allowed to shower and had to sleep under a foil blanket in a packed holding area while he was wrongfully held by US border agents.

Published: 25th July 2019 11:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 11:51 PM   |  A+A-

Activists hold a sign in front of a detention center in Homestead, Florida where migrant children who have been separated from their families are being held on June 28, 2019. Public outcry over Trump's handling of the border crisis has increased dramatically after a migrant rights group revealed alarming detention conditions of migrant children in Texas, where children were deprived of showers and clean clothes for weeks. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

DALLAS: An 18-year-old American citizen says he lost 26 pounds because he wasn't given enough food during the more than three weeks he was wrongfully held by US border agents.

Francisco Erwin Galicia told The Dallas Morning News that he wasn't allowed to shower and had to sleep under a foil blanket in a packed holding area.

Galicia was detained at a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint by agents who suspected he was in the U.S. illegally, even though he was carrying a Texas state ID. Border Patrol and U.S.Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained him for almost a month.

He was released Tuesday. Government inspectors have long warned about the squalid conditions inside Border Patrol holding cells.

The agencies said Wednesday that they're investigating and remain "committed to the fair treatment of migrants in our custody." 

