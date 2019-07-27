Home World

Pakistan PM Imran Khan's outfit during US trip sparks controversy

Imran Khan's traditional attire during his visit to the White House captured the attention of many and became a talking point on social media, The Nation reported.

Published: 27th July 2019 12:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2019 12:18 AM   |  A+A-

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, July 22, 2019, in Washington.

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, July 22, 2019, in Washington. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: A controversy has erupted over Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's outfit which he wore during his meeting with US President Donald Trump after a luxury designer claimed that it was his creation.

Khan met Trump at the White House wearing a navy blue Shalwar Kameez and his favourite black Peshawari chappal.

His traditional attire during his visit to the White House captured the attention of many and became a talking point on the social media, The Nation reported.

A designer from Islamabad claimed that he had designed Khan's dress for his meeting with the US president.

Later, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari rubbished the claims and said that the First Lady, Bushra Bibi, bought all the clothes and got them stitched from a local tailor.

"The PM has never been interested in designers or worn them, especially for his simple shalwar kameez. The First Lady bought all the cloth and got it stitched from a simple local tailor. Whichever designer is trying to claim credit for it is not only a liar but a cheat," tweeted Zulfi Bukhari.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Imran khan Pakistan Prime Minister donald trump US Imran Khan outfit
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Massive blaze guts three buses at Koyambedu Omni bus terminus
Scientist, President, mentor - Dr APJ Abdul Kalam popularly called 'The Missile Man of India' is remembered for his contributions to the country in many roles. The humble President was a great scientist, an inspiring leader, and above anything else, he was a simple and a very strong human being. Here are his most inspiring and bestselling books.(Express Photo Service)
Teacher extraordinaire Kalam's blueprint for a creative education system
Gallery
P.T. Usha at 1984 Los Angeles Olympics: Champion track and field runner P.T. Usha finished fourth with a time difference that was as small as one-hundredth of a second. Nawal Moutawakal (Morocco) won the gold and Ann Louise (Sweden) the silver medal as Us
Indians who missed out on Olympic medals by a whisker
As Dhanush turns 36 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the multitalented star. (File Photo | PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Dhanush: Check out some rare photos of the 'Vada Chennai' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp