Home World

Singapore man fined, sent to jail for racist slur on Indian

William Aw Chin Chai (47) had also stepped on and hurt a foot of a woman, who had held a lift door open for him, and had splashed noodles on two men at the Singtel Shop Comcentre in separate incidents

Published: 27th July 2019 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2019 05:28 PM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, behind bars

For representational purposes

By PTI

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man of Chinese origin was sentenced to four weeks in jail and fined 1,000 Singapore dollars for racist remarks insulting an Indian national working at the Changi airport.

William Aw Chin Chai (47) had also stepped on and hurt a foot of a woman, who had held a lift door open for him, and had splashed noodles on two men at the Singtel Shop Comcentre in separate incidents, reported Channel News Asia.

He pleaded guilty to the charges of wounding racial feelings, using criminal force and voluntarily causing hurt on Friday.

A fourth charge for stealing four mineral water bottles from a food court was taken into consideration.

The court heard that Aw was jobless when he committed those offences on three different occasions last year.

On August 3, he was in a lift at Changi Airport Terminal 2 when the victim, 33-year-old Indian national Ramachandiran Umapathy, entered the lift.

The construction worker was at the airport to perform installation works for the MRT (metro) tunnel.

When he entered the lift, Aw began uttering: "You f****** dirty people, go out", "F*** off" and "I don't like to take (lift) with Indians, you smelly".

Ramachandiran told Aw off for making such racist remarks, Assistant Public Prosecutor Lydia Goh told the court.

The Indian had also filmed the exchange and posted it on the Facebook page of the Singapore Police Force.

The video was later picked up by other pages and went viral.

Ramachandiran had also lodged a police report.

More than a month since the incident, Aw was eating at the Singtel Comcentre along Exeter Road when he picked up a plastic bowl of noodle soup, walked over to two unidentified men and splashed it at them.

The incident was captured on closed-circuit television.

In January last year, Aw injured a woman who had held a lift door open for him as he was rushing in.

The court heard that after Aw entered the lift at the National University Hospital's Medical Centre, he stood near the woman, 49-year-old Wahida Abdullah, and stepped on her left foot.

Wahida sought medical treatment for the mild injury on her foot, before calling the police.

The prosecution said the woman was an "innocent victim who was so nice so as to press the lift button for the accused to enter".

"In return for her kindness, he stepped on her foot," said the prosecutor.

The prosecution asked for four weeks' jail and a fine of SGD 1,000.

However, defence lawyer Siraj Shaik Aziz asked for a week's jail for the offence of wounding racial feelings, saying it was not premeditated.

Aw was remorseful, he said, and had pleaded guilty at the earliest instance.

In response, the prosecutor said Aw had not only said those words against the victim but was also shown in CCTV footage to be kicking at him and acting in a "very violent" manner.

The incident happened at the Changi airport, which was frequented by tourists, and a message needed to be sent out that "this type of action is not tolerated by the court", she said.

For wounding racial feelings, Aw could have been jailed for up to three years, or fined, or both.

He could have been jailed for up to three months, fined a maximum SGD 1,500, or both for using criminal force on the two men.

For voluntarily causing hurt to the woman, he could have been jailed for two years, fined a maximum amount of SGD 5,000, or both.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Singapore racism India Racism in Singapore racist remark Indians in Singapore
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Massive blaze guts three buses at Koyambedu Omni bus terminus
Scientist, President, mentor - Dr APJ Abdul Kalam popularly called 'The Missile Man of India' is remembered for his contributions to the country in many roles. The humble President was a great scientist, an inspiring leader, and above anything else, he was a simple and a very strong human being. Here are his most inspiring and bestselling books.(Express Photo Service)
Teacher extraordinaire Kalam's blueprint for a creative education system
Gallery
P.T. Usha at 1984 Los Angeles Olympics: Champion track and field runner P.T. Usha finished fourth with a time difference that was as small as one-hundredth of a second. Nawal Moutawakal (Morocco) won the gold and Ann Louise (Sweden) the silver medal as Us
Indians who missed out on Olympic medals by a whisker
As Dhanush turns 36 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the multitalented star. (File Photo | PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Dhanush: Check out some rare photos of the 'Vada Chennai' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp