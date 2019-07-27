Home World

US has very good, growing relationship with India: White House

White House Counsellor was responding to a question on the denial by the Indian government that Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested President Donald Trump to mediate on the Kashmir issue.

Published: 27th July 2019 12:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2019 12:35 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump (File Photo | PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The US has a very good and growing relationship with India, the White House has said.

White House Counsellor Kellyanne Conway was responding to a question on Thursday on the denial by the Indian government that Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested President Donald Trump to mediate on the Kashmir issue.

"We have a very good and growing relationship with (Prime Minister) Mr Modi and the Indian government," Conway told reporters during a press gaggle.

When asked about the Indian government's denial that mediation was requested on the Kashmir issue, Conway replied, "You would have to ask them".

On Tuesday, a top presidential advisor, when asked about Trump's stunning claim, said that the president "does not make up things".

At a separate State Department briefing on Thursday, while responding to a question whether the Kashmir policy of the US has changed, spokesperson Morgan Ortagus declined to comment.

ALSO READ: Ex-diplomats, experts feel Trump's Kashmir remarks will hit India US ties

"Yeah, I don't have anything to say beyond the President's statement," she said.

On Monday, President Trump stunned India during a joint media availability with visiting Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan by claiming that Prime Minister Modi asked him to mediate on the Kashmir issue during their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan, last month.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that Prime Minister Modi never asked for mediation and the issue of Kashmir was never discussed between the two leaders.

The External Affairs Ministry has also strongly reiterated India's consistent position that all outstanding issues with Pakistan will have to be discussed bilaterally, including the Kashmir issue.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Thursday said it was time to "move on" and asserted that the Indo-US ties remained very strong.

Kumar said the controversy should be put to rest as India made its position clear and the US State Department issued a quick clarification.

"We should move on. A statement was made by the External Affairs Minister in both houses of Parliament. The ministry made a statement on the issue. The US State Department has issued a clarification. I think we should leave it at that," Kumar said in New Delhi.

Sources said India had checked with the US the record of Trump-Modi meeting in Osaka and there was no mention of the two leaders talking about Kashmir or mediation.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India US relation India US ties Donald Trump Narendra Modi Kashmir issue
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Massive blaze guts three buses at Koyambedu Omni bus terminus
Scientist, President, mentor - Dr APJ Abdul Kalam popularly called 'The Missile Man of India' is remembered for his contributions to the country in many roles. The humble President was a great scientist, an inspiring leader, and above anything else, he was a simple and a very strong human being. Here are his most inspiring and bestselling books.(Express Photo Service)
Teacher extraordinaire Kalam's blueprint for a creative education system
Gallery
P.T. Usha at 1984 Los Angeles Olympics: Champion track and field runner P.T. Usha finished fourth with a time difference that was as small as one-hundredth of a second. Nawal Moutawakal (Morocco) won the gold and Ann Louise (Sweden) the silver medal as Us
Indians who missed out on Olympic medals by a whisker
As Dhanush turns 36 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the multitalented star. (File Photo | PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Dhanush: Check out some rare photos of the 'Vada Chennai' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp