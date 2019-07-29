Netizens slam Pakistan military spokesperson for posting doctored video of IAF veteran

By Online Desk

Pakistan Armed Forces spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor on July 27 shared a video from his personal Twitter account featuring retired Indian Air Force air marshal Denzil Keelor. Ghafoor claimed that the video footage showed Keelor admitting to India's failure in Balakot airstrike earlier this year.

Admission of Indian failure and losses on 27 February 2019 by a well decorated Indian Airforce veteran Air Marshal Denzil Keelor.#Surprise pic.twitter.com/uTeErbucCl — Asif Ghafoor (@peaceforchange) July 28, 2019

Twitter users pointed out that the footage was taken from a YouTube video 'Nehru lost India the war: Air Marshal Denzil Keelor speaks about India's battle losses' which was published in 2015.

Within hours of sharing the video footage, Ghafoor called the clip to be 'doctored' through inset.

The clip of Air Marshal is revealed to be doctored through inset. Admission and expression were too identical to differentiate. Unintentional omission is acknowledged, especially to Indians.

Nonetheless, environment remained unchanged for IAF on both the occasions. — Asif Ghafoor (@peaceforchange) July 28, 2019

Despite calling the video to be fake, the spokesperson still has not deleted the tweet.

The four-year-old video was published by WildFilmsIndia as part of their series on the 1962 and 1965 wars that India fought.

On February 26, IAF conducted the Balakot airstrikes, and on February 27, Pakistan shot down an Indian warplane capturing Wing Commander Abhinandan Vardhaman and released him three days later.