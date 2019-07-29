Home World

Netizens slam Pakistan military spokesperson for posting doctored video of IAF veteran

Within hours of sharing the video footage, Pakistan Army Spokesperson Asif Ghafoor called the clip to be 'doctored' through inset. 

Published: 29th July 2019 05:08 PM

Pakistan's army spokesman Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor

Pakistan's army spokesman Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor (File photo |AP)

By Online Desk

Pakistan Armed Forces spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor on July 27 shared a video from his personal Twitter account featuring retired Indian Air Force air marshal Denzil Keelor. Ghafoor claimed that the video footage showed Keelor admitting to India's failure in Balakot airstrike earlier this year. 

Twitter users pointed out that the footage was taken from a YouTube video 'Nehru lost India the war: Air Marshal Denzil Keelor speaks about India's battle losses' which was published in 2015. 

Within hours of sharing the video footage, Ghafoor called the clip to be 'doctored' through inset. 

Despite calling the video to be fake, the spokesperson still has not deleted the tweet. 

The four-year-old video was published by WildFilmsIndia as part of their series on the 1962 and 1965 wars that India fought.

On February 26, IAF conducted the Balakot airstrikes, and on February 27, Pakistan shot down an Indian warplane capturing Wing Commander Abhinandan Vardhaman and released him three days later.

