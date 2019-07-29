Home World

Russian Opposition leader Alexei Navalny may have been poisoned

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was rushed to a hospital from a detention facility where he was serving a 30-day sentence for calling an unsanctioned protest.

Published: 29th July 2019 03:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2019 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MOSCOW: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny remained hospitalized for the second day on Monday after his physician said he may have been poisoned.

Details about Navalny's condition were scarce after Navalny was rushed to a hospital Sunday from a detention facility where he was serving a 30-day sentence for calling an unsanctioned protest. He was arrested several days before a major opposition rally on Saturday that ended with nearly 1,400 people detained.

Tensions were high in Moscow on Monday as dozens of protesters remained in custody and the opposition called for a new rally over the weekend.

Access to Navalny is restricted, and Dr. Anastasiya Vasilyeva, who has been Navalny's physician for several years, only managed to see him Sunday afternoon. Doctors at the hospital initially said that Navalny was taken in with a severe allergy attack but Vasilyeva said that the swelling and the rash on his face could be consistent with chemical poisoning.

At least 21 people including Navalny's supporters and journalists were briefly detained outside the hospital late on Sunday.

ALSO READ: 1,400 arrested at Moscow election protest

Vasilyeva said that hospital officials who previously diagnosed Navalny with an allergic reaction refused to run the necessary tests on him. Vasilyeva said that she would be allowed to visit Navalny again later on Monday.

The source of the allergic reaction or poisoning wasn't immediately clear. But Navalny ally Leonid Volkov on Sunday complained about "anti-sanitary conditions" at the detention facility where he had also been detained before.

Navalny has been the Kremlin's most formidable foe since 2011 when he led a massive wave of protests against President Vladimir Putin and his party. He has since been convicted on two sets of criminal charges, largely regarded as politically motivated, and spent numerous stints in jail for disturbing public order and leading unsanctioned protests.

Baton-wielding police on Saturday wrestled with protesters in arguably the largest unsanctioned protest in Russia in a decade. Opposition activists, as well as ordinary Muscovites, took to the street to vent their anger over officials' decision to exclude a dozen independent candidates from the ballot for the upcoming vote for the Moscow city legislature.

More than 1,400 people were taken into custody on Saturday, including several would-be candidates. Two of them, Ilya Yashin and Dmitry Gudkov, face a court hearing later Monday.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RUSSIA Alexei Navalny Moscow Russian Opposition leader Russian President Vladimir Putin Russia PM Putin election protest
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
 Why is BJP silent now: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Unnao Rape survivor's accident
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Gallery
The water crisis in Chennai peaked the most when the Tamil Nadu government had to arrange water to be brought by train from Jolarpettai. This photo series captures the journey of water from 'zero point' in Ajjipparai, on Karnataka- Tamil Nadu border to houses in Chennai. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Journey of Cauvery water from Karnataka border to drought-hit Chennai
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp