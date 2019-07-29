Here are some of the deadliest mass shootings in modern US history

By Online Desk

On July 28 2019, A gunman opened fire at a food festival being held in California, USA. At least three people were killed and over 15 wounded before the attacker was shot down by the local police.



The Garlic food festival shooting brought flashbacks of the many mass killings that shocked the United States since 2017. Some of the deadliest mass shootings in the US modern history have occurred since October 2017. These mass shootings raised a lot of attention towards the gun laws in US.



However, the only thing common in these incidents were gunshots, panic, confusion, chaos, bloodshed, lives of innocent people taken who thought were at a safe place.

February 2018: Parkland School shooting, Florida



17 students were killed and a dozen injured after a gunman opened fire at a high school in southeastern Florida.19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, who was expelled from high school for disciplinary issues, was taken into custody shortly after the incident.

Nikolas Cruz, accused of killing of 17 and wounding others in Feb. 2018 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. ( Photo | AP )

November 2017: Sutherland Spring Baptist Church shooting, Texas



26 people were killed in a mass shooting during a church service in Sutherland Springs. The shooting took place on a Sunday at the First Baptist Church in Wilson County. According to reports, the suspected gunman was found in a neighbouring County dead in his vehicle. "As a state, we are dealing with the largest mass shooting in our state's history," said Texas Governor Greg Abbott to reporters after the shooting.

October 2017: Mandalay Bay shooting, Las Vegas

From the 32nd floor of his Mandalay Bay Resort, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, opened fire on a crowd of 22,000 concertgoers, killing 58 people and injuring almost 500. According to witnesses, the gunshots lasted for about15 minutes. By the time Police officers breached Paddock's hotel room, he had killed himself.