Home World

Asean meet to focus on China-US trade war, South China Sea

The Asean and Peru will sign a Friendship and Cooperation pact to strengthen ties between the South American nation and the Asian bloc.

Published: 30th July 2019 08:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 08:12 PM   |  A+A-

ASEAN flags in Singapore (File photo: Reuters)

By IANS

BANGKOK: The long-running trade dispute between the US and China, and simmering territorial disputes in the South China Sea will be among the key issues in focus during a ministerial-level meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) that begins in Bangkok on Wednesday.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov are among the leaders participating in the summit of Asean Foreign Ministers to be held in the Thai capital till Saturday.

ALSO READ: China-US trade talks to resurrect in Shanghai after G20 tariff truce

A notable absentee is North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho, Efe news reported.

The leaders of members countries of Asean, which advocates multilateralism in trade, have earlier urged Washington and Beijing to resolve their trade disputes and check protectionism through tariffs, as its effects are becoming apparent in a global economic slowdown.

The Foreign Ministers of the 10-member regional bloc will hold bilateral meetings with Wang Yi on Wednesday. They are expected to hold their meetings with Pompeo on Thursday.

Both the leaders will attend the East Asia summit on Friday, along with top diplomats of Japan, Russia, New Zealand, South Korea and other regional nations.

ALSO READ: India, China to hold joint military drill in Meghalaya in December

The territorial claims of China, Taiwan and four member countries of Asean (Brunei, Malaysia, Vietnam and the Philippines), which overlap in the South China Sea, will also be one of the main subjects discussed during the meeting.

The US has time and again criticized Beijing's aggressive policies in the area, which is situated on a key maritime trade routes and is rich in natural resources.

China has occupied a number of islands and atolls in the area, artificially widening some of them and creating new islands to enable the construction of military bases and ports for warships.

Last week, the Wall Street Journal reported an alleged secret agreement between China and Cambodia for giving Beijing exclusive access to a naval base in southern Cambodia, which could potentially help China strengthen military control in South China Sea, although Phnom Penh has denied having made such a deal.

The denuclearization of the Korean peninsula is among the other major topics on the agenda, despite the absence of Pyongyang's representatives, an unprecedented omission in Asean summits, which also follows fresh missile tests by the North Korean regime.

On Wednesday, the Asean and Peru will sign a Friendship and Cooperation pact to strengthen ties between the South American nation and the Asian bloc.

The Asean -- consisting of Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam -- forms a bloc of 647 million inhabitants that aims to raise its combined GDP to $4.7 trillion by 2025 to become the world's fourth largest economic power.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ASEAN South China Sea US China Bangkok East Asia summit Mike Pompeo Wang Yi ASEAN Summit 2019
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Sinh with his wife Amita Singh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS). (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Sanjay Sinh resigns from Congress, ready to join BJP
Café Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha. (File photo)
All you need to know about the hunt for missing CCD owner VG Siddhartha
Gallery
As Bollywood actor Sonu Sood turns 46, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the handsome hunk. (File Photo | PTI)
Happy birthday Sonu Sood: Here are some rare photos of the 'Dabangg' actor
Who will be the key players as England look to extend their streak of not losing a home Test series to Australia since 2001? | AP
Ashes 2019: Five key England players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp