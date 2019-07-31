Home World

Afghanistan announces 15 member team for talks with Taliban

The Taliban has so far refused to hold talks with representatives of the government, which it says is a puppet with strings tied to Washington.

Published: 31st July 2019 08:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 08:04 PM   |  A+A-

The Taliban and Islamic State fighters have regularly clashed since the latter gained a foothold in eastern Afghanistan in 2015, as the two vie for supremacy in the wartorn country.

For representational purpose (File Photo| AP)

By IANS

KABUL: The Afghanistan government on Wednesday said it had formed a team of 15 members for peace talks with the Taliban militant group.

However, the Ministry for Peace Affairs didn't disclose the names of the government negotiators, only saying that the panel was formed "after comprehensive consultations and discussions with various" people.

ALSO READ: Afghanistan President Ghani says 'peace is coming' as election campaign starts

"The negotiation team formation has been finalized and members appointed. But (the) names of the team members will be released in the next phase of the process. We can assure it will be soon," Najia Anwari, a spokeswoman for the Ministry, told Efe news.

The development comes just as US envoy for Afghan peace Zalmay Khalilzad wrapped up what he described as "the most productive visit to Afghanistan since I took this job as special representative".

Khalilzad, who is leading US officials in their talks with Taliban leaders, was in Kabul to hold consultations with Afghan leaders on the next steps of the peace process.

ALSO READ: Taliban reject talk of direct negotiations with Afghanistan government

"The US and Afghanistan have agreed on the next steps. And a negotiating team and technical support group are being finalized," Khalilzad tweeted on Wednesday.

"I'm off to Doha, with a stop in Islamabad. In Doha, if the Taliban do their part, we will do ours, and conclude the agreement we have been working on," the US envoy wrote.

In its statement, the Ministry said its team had a balanced representation of political, social and ethnic groups to "talk on behalf of the Islamic republic of Afghanistan while defending values and achievements of the Afghan people".

"Afghanistan is fully committed to a lasting, dignified and just peace and (has) proven its commitment to peace in the past five years," it said.

ALSO READ: At least 34 killed as Afghanistan bus hits 'Taliban' bomb: Official

The government said it valued state-to-state strategic relations with regional and world countries, particularly counting the ties between Afghanistan and the US as "more important".

Earlier, the government had announced that its negotiations with Taliban will began in two weeks in a European country.

The US and Taliban negotiators have till now held seven rounds of peace talks and are reportedly closer to an agreement on withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan.

The Taliban has so far refused to hold talks with representatives of the government, which it says is a puppet with strings tied to Washington.

However, the militant group softened its approach recently, saying its leader will be holding talks with a joint Afghan negation team in which besides other political groups, representatives of the government will also take part as one of the political sides.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Afghanistan Taliban Afghanistan Government Taliban Terror Zalmay Khalilzad
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Doctors go on indefinite strike against National Medical Commission Bill
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp