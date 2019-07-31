Home World

NASA scientist charged with child porn possession

Scott Roger Messenger said he deleted child porn images after accidentally downloading them, a review of forensic results by the police found eight 'obvious' child porn images.

Published: 31st July 2019 08:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 08:10 PM   |  A+A-

NASA

NASA (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: A scientist working at NASA's Johnson Space Center has been charged with five counts of child porn possession, the media reported citing court documents.

Scott Roger Messenger, 50, was arrested on July 23, Khou 11, a CBS-affiliated television station reported on Tuesday. The charges were linked to a 2018 investigation that the Webster Police Department in Massachusetts conducted.

According to the investigation, Messenger possessed child porn and shared hundreds of child porn images from his computer, said the report.

While Messenger said he deleted child porn images after accidentally downloading them, a review of forensic results by the police found eight "obvious" child porn images and hundreds of child erotica images were downloaded.

Messenger had anti-forensic software on his computer, which was used to delete explicit search terms, the police found.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NASA Child Porn Johnson Space Center Scott Roger Messenger Webster Police Department Massachusetts San Francisco
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Doctors go on indefinite strike against National Medical Commission Bill
Fire fighters trying to douse the fire at BSNL office near beach station, in Chennai on Thursday. (Photo| R Satish babu/EPS)
Fire at BSNL office in Chennai, no casualties reported
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp