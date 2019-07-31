Pakistan denies exporting salt to India at low rates

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan officials have denied that the country is exporting salt to India at low rates, as per stories going around on social media, reports said.

Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation Managing Director Sajid Mehmood Qazi on Monday told the Senate's Standing Committee on Petroleum, chaired by Senator Mohsin Aziz, that there was no agreement with India binding Pakistan to sell salt to it at lower rates and the stories on social media in this connection were not true, English daily The Nation reported.

"The rock salt from Khewra mines is sold at uniform rates. However, it remains a fact that Pakistan does not have a brand of salt of its own," he said.

However, the official added that India "has improved branding and sells Pakistani salt to the international market at a reasonable price".

He also said that India had levied 200 per cent duty on Pakistani salt after the Pulwama attack.

The Standing Committee on Petroleum, in its meeting, also discussed the measures adopted for the safety and security of miners and facilities being provided to them by the mine owners to avoid accidents, and the procedure and amount of compensation given to the miners in case of deaths or injuries during the work.