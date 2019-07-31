Home World

Pakistan PM Imran Khan orders cut down in naan, roti prices

After Imran Khan's intervention during a meeting of the federal cabinet, it was decided to bring down the prices of naan and roti to their previous rates throughout the country.

Published: 31st July 2019 02:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 02:23 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (Photo | AP)

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: In a major step to bring down the spiraling prices of common food items in Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered to cut down the prices of "naan" and "roti" throughout the country, reported Dawn newspaper.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken a stern notice of increasing prices of naan and roti and decided to take immediate steps to revert them to their original rates," said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan.

ALSO READ: Pakistan facing 'significant economic challenges', economy at critical juncture - IMF

After the PM's intervention during a meeting of the federal cabinet on Tuesday, it was decided to bring down the prices of naan and roti to their previous rates throughout the country, reported Dawn.

At a press conference held after the cabinet meeting, Awan said: "Besides the cabinet meeting, the prime minister also presided over a meeting on gas tariff and rates of naan and roti."

She said the Prime Minister had also called a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet on Wednesday aimed at reducing the gas tariff, especially for tandoorwalas, and cutting the price of wheat flour and duties on it.

ALSO READ: Imran government completes one year; Pakistan people angered over inflation

At present, "naan" is selling at Rs 12 to Rs 15 in different cities of the country.

However, before the increase in gas tariff and rates of wheat flour, "naan" price ranged between Rs 8 and Rs 10. Similarly, "roti" is available at Rs 10 to Rs 12, while its previous rate was Rs 7 to Rs 8, reported Dawn.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Imran Khan Pakistan Pakistan economic crisis Pakistan inflation
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Doctors go on indefinite strike against National Medical Commission Bill
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp