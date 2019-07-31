Pakistan PM Imran Khan orders cut down in naan, roti prices

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: In a major step to bring down the spiraling prices of common food items in Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered to cut down the prices of "naan" and "roti" throughout the country, reported Dawn newspaper.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken a stern notice of increasing prices of naan and roti and decided to take immediate steps to revert them to their original rates," said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan.

After the PM's intervention during a meeting of the federal cabinet on Tuesday, it was decided to bring down the prices of naan and roti to their previous rates throughout the country, reported Dawn.

At a press conference held after the cabinet meeting, Awan said: "Besides the cabinet meeting, the prime minister also presided over a meeting on gas tariff and rates of naan and roti."

She said the Prime Minister had also called a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet on Wednesday aimed at reducing the gas tariff, especially for tandoorwalas, and cutting the price of wheat flour and duties on it.

At present, "naan" is selling at Rs 12 to Rs 15 in different cities of the country.

However, before the increase in gas tariff and rates of wheat flour, "naan" price ranged between Rs 8 and Rs 10. Similarly, "roti" is available at Rs 10 to Rs 12, while its previous rate was Rs 7 to Rs 8, reported Dawn.