Home World

'Used to be gay, beautiful women cured me': Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte

Duterte has a history of making controversial and contradictory remarks about the LGBT community.

Published: 03rd June 2019 12:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2019 12:52 PM   |  A+A-

Philippines' President Rodrigo Duterte delivers a speech during a joint press statement with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo

Philippines' President Rodrigo Duterte delivers a speech during a joint press statement with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo (File photo | ASPPhilippines' President Rodrigo Duterte delivers a speech during a joint press statement with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo (File photo | AP)

By IANS

MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said that he "used to be gay" before he "cured" himself, a media report said on Monday. The President made the remark during a speech to the Filipino community while visiting Tokyo on May 30, CNN reported.

After accusing his political opponent and vocal critic Senator Antonio Trillanes IV of being gay, Duterte said he could sense he himself was also "a bit gay" while married to his former wife, Elizabeth Zimmerman. Their marriage was annulled in 2000.

Duterte went on to say that he was "cured" after meeting current partner Honeylet Avancena. "I became a man again! So beautiful women cured me. I hated handsome men afterwards. I now prefer beautiful women," Duterte said.

Duterte has a history of making controversial and contradictory remarks about the LGBT community. In 2016, Duterte called the US Ambassador to his country a "gay son of a b***h" in a speech, prompting American diplomats to raise the issue with their Filipino counterparts in Washington.

In March 2017, the President said he told Filipinos in Myanmar that he was against same-sex marriage, and that recognizing marriages other than those between a man and a woman wouldn't be acceptable in Philippines, which is predominantly Catholic. But later that year, he said the rights of the LGBT community would be protected during his presidency.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rodrigo Duterte Philippines President gay Rodrigo Duterte sexist comment Rodrigo Duterte gay Duterte LGBT offensive

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India captain Virat Kohli dives to catch the ball during a training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Is Virat Kohli really 'immature' as per Kagiso Rabada's claim?
Shakib Al Hasan: 32 years, LH Bat, Left-arm orthodox (Photo | AFP)
World Cup 2019: Team Bangladesh- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Trent Bridge: The home of Nottinghamshire will host five matches, including a juicy fixture in which England take on Pakistan. The stadium first hosted an ODI in 1974. It has also served as a World Cup venue during the 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999 editions. India have plenty of memorable moments in whites at Trent Bridge. This World Cup will be a good opportunity to make one in 50-overs when they take on New Zealand. Capacity: 17000, Established: 1841
World Cup 2019: All you need to know about the 11 match venues
After posting their highest ODI score, Bangladesh didn't look back | AP
Bangladesh add to South Africa's World Cup agony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp