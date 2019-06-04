Home World

Melania saves the day as Donald Trump fails to recognise his own gift to Queen Elizabeth II

It happened as the Queen was showing the President and his wife around an exhibition at the palace picture gallery of American artefacts on Monday.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, centre poses for a photo with US President Donald Trump, left and first lady Melania Trump ahead of the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in London. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LONDON: US President Donald Trump was rescued by his wife Melania from an embarrassing situation when he failed to recognize a statue at Buckingham Palace that he had gifted to Queen Elizabeth II last year.

Trump was shown a pewter horse that he gave as a gift when they met in July 2018, and was asked whether he recognized it. Looking a bit puzzled, he replied "no", the Independent reported.

First Lady Melania quickly came to his rescue, saying: "I think we gave that to the Queen."

He had given the thoroughbred statue in polished pewter on his visit to Windsor.

It happened as the Queen was showing the President and his wife around an exhibition at the palace picture gallery of American artefacts on Monday.

Among the items she showed them were a display of golfing memorabilia and a draft copy of a telegram from George VI to US General Dwight Eisenhower after the D-Day invasion of France.

Earlier, Trump was pictured giving the Queen an unusual handshake as they met at the start of his state visit.

The President appeared to grasp only the monarch's fingers in his fist as he was welcomed to the Palace.

