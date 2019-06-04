Home World

Muslims around the world begin celebrating Eid ul-Fitr as holy month of Ramzan comes to end

The holiday marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan when devout Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset.

Kenyan Muslims pray outside Masjid As Salaam during the Eid al-Fitr prayers in Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Muslims around the world celebrate the end of the holy month of Ramadan. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BEIRUT: Muslims across the Middle East and beyond are celebrating the start of the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Fitr, a time for family and festivities.

The holiday marks the end of the holy month of Ramzan when devout Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset. As in previous years, the Muslim world was split on when the start of Eid is, as it's based on sighting the new moon by eye. Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and the UAE start Eid on Tuesday, whereas Egypt, Syria, Jordan and others won't start till Wednesday.

Ordinarily, a festive occasion, this year's Eid comes amid war and turmoil in more than one area, including Yemen and Sudan, where the ruling military on Monday conducted a deadly crackdown on pro-democracy protesters, killing at least 35.

