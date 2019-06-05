Home World

Amid trade war, Chinese President Xi Jinping talks up economy, heads to Moscow

In interviews published Wednesday, Xi told Russian journalists Chinese consumer demand is driving growth despite the trade war with the United States.

Published: 05th June 2019 06:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 06:37 PM   |  A+A-

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands during their meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping is talking up the Chinese economy's resilience as he heads to Moscow for a state visit affirming increasingly close ties between the former Cold War rivals.

In interviews published Wednesday, Xi told Russian journalists Chinese consumer demand is driving growth despite the trade war with the United States.

"Looking into the future, a number of factors will support the steady, healthy and sustainable growth of China's economy, including abundant human resources, strong internal driving forces, growing development dynamism and mobilization capability," Xi said.

"Therefore, China has all the necessary conditions, capability and confidence to deal with any risks and challenges," he said without referring directly to the United States and the dispute with Washington over Chinese trade and technology policies.

The trip to Moscow highlights Beijing's efforts to drum up support both at home and abroad as the President Donald Trump's administration pushes China to do more to redress a huge perennial trade surplus and end policies that US and other foreign companies and governments say violate Beijing's market-opening commitments.

ALSO READ | Trade war tensions: China urges students to weigh 'risk' of studying in US

While Russia has relatively little heft in global trade, Xi can be assured of a friendly audience when he defends China's position in the dispute.

Elsewhere, China's diplomats abroad have been meeting with reporters, academics and government officials to press China's argument that it is being bullied by the US and that Washington's dialing-up of trade tensions spells trouble for the world economy as a whole.

On Sunday, the Commerce Ministry issued a lengthy report defending China's position and stating that Beijing won't back down on "major issues of principle."

It followed that by issuing a pair of travel warnings for the U.S., while the Foreign Ministry accused the U.S. of acting in bad faith in trade negotiations and said any attempts to interfere or undermine China's stability would be "doomed to fail."

Xi has not shown much public involvement in the trade dispute, leaving the task of negotiations to his chief economic adviser, Vice Premier Liu He.

But Xi has a final say on any agreement and experts believe that his objections to US proposals Beijing considers excessively invasive may have led to the breakdown of trade talks last month.

Officials have not yet announced any breakthroughs after 11 rounds of talks.

In recent days, the two sides have traded jibes over who is to blame for the stalemate, while expressing a willingness to hold more talks but determination to resist unreasonable demands.

In all, the Trump administration has imposed up to 25% tariffs on $250 billion in imports from China and is preparing to increase import duties on another $300 billion.

China has hit back with tariff hikes of its own.

The next step could come when President Donald Trump and Xi attend a meeting of the Group of 20 leading economies planned for Osaka, Japan, later this month.

The Chinese leader's trip to Moscow his eighth to Russia since he became president six years ago.

China and Russia have aligned their foreign policies and other positions at the United Nations on major issues such as Venezuela's economic and political crisis, the Syrian civil war and Iran's nuclear program, usually in direct opposition to the stance taken by Washington.

Trade between the two hit $100 billion last year, with major transactions and cooperation projects in military hardware, energy, transportation, agriculture, aviation and space.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Xi Jinping Cold War rivals Russian journalist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
Muslims all over the world are celebrating the festival of Eid. IN PHOTO: Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque, Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Religious fervour grip India on Eid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp