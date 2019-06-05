Home World

Young, pregnant urged to take blood tests for lead after Notre-Dame fire

The appeal comes after a child living in central Paris where Notre-Dame stands was found to have high levels of lead in a blood test.

Published: 05th June 2019 01:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 01:47 AM   |  A+A-

This combination of file photographs shows the steeple Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral - (L) taken on June 26, 2018 showing sculptures and the steeple and (R) the steeple of the landmark cathedral collapsing as the cathedral is engulfed in flames in central Paris on April 15, 2019

This combination of file photographs shows the steeple Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral - (L) taken on June 26, 2018 showing sculptures and the steeple and (R) the steeple of the landmark cathedral collapsing as the cathedral is engulfed in flames in central Paris on April 15, 2019 (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

PARIS: The Paris health authorities have urged children and pregnant women living around Notre-Dame cathedral to have the levels of lead in their blood checked amid concerns over the impact of the fire.

The appeal comes after a child living on the Ile de la Cite island in central Paris where Notre-Dame stands was found to have high levels of lead in a blood test.

Some of the hundreds of tonnes of lead in the spire and the roof melted in the extreme heat from the spectacular blaze.

An investigation has been launched to check if the causes of the child's high lead levels could be other than the April 15 fire, the Paris regional health authority said in a statement late Monday.

The child showed a level above the regulatory limit level of 50 microgrammes per litre of blood.

The authority said that "as a precaution" it was asking families with children aged under seven and pregnant women living on the Ile de la Cite to "consult their GP so they can be prescribed a blood test for lead levels".

Authorities acknowledge that the Notre-Dame fire caused lead to seep into the air and ground around the cathedral.

They say there is no general risk to the public but certain areas have been closed off while people with apartments close to the cathedral are being given specific advice on how to clean up.

Paris remains shaken by the consequences of the damage to one of the city's best known and loved edifices.

The architect in charge of the restoration on Tuesday insisted that an identical spire should be rebuilt, after President Emmanuel Macron mooted an "inventive" reconstruction.

The spire -- designed by the celebrated 19th-century French architect Eugene Viollet-le-Duc -- collapsed as fire ravaged the cathedral.

"I think we don't just have to rebuild a spire, we have to rebuild it in an identical way," Philippe Villeneuve, a senior French architect specialised in charge of restoration at Notre-Dame.

The government has announced an architectural competition for the spire with options to have a new one built, an identical restoration or no spire at all.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Paris Notre-Dame Lead blood test Pregnant Children

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
Muslims all over the world are celebrating the festival of Eid. IN PHOTO: Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque, Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Religious fervour grip India on Eid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp