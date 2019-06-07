Home World

About 25 per cent of Ebola cases in Congo could be going undetected: WHO

There have been more than 2,000 confirmed and probable cases of the Ebola virus since August, with nearly 1,400 deaths.

Published: 07th June 2019 11:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2019 11:52 AM   |  A+A-

In this undated colorised transmission electron micrograph file image made available by the CDC shows an Ebola virus virion

In this undated colorised transmission electron micrograph file image made available by the CDC shows an Ebola virus virion (File| AP)

By Associated Press

GENEVA: The World Health Organization says it may be missing a quarter of all Ebola cases in eastern Congo as violent unrest complicates detection. That estimate by WHO emergencies chief Dr. Michael Ryan on Thursday comes after aid groups expressed concern this week that the rate of new cases has been picking up speed.

There have been more than 2,000 confirmed and probable cases of the Ebola virus since August, with nearly 1,400 deaths. Ryan told journalists in Geneva that WHO believes it is probably detecting only 75 percent of all Ebola cases.

Health teams have been unable to reach some areas because of violence by rebel groups. The teams also have come under attack by locals who mistrust foreigners and government officials in a long-volatile region far from the capital.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Health Organization Congo Ebola cases Ebola treatment Ebola virus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp