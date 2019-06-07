Home World

Eight Indians among 17 killed in bus accident in Dubai

The Indians were identified as Rajagopalan, Feroz Khan Pathan, Reshma Feroz Khan Pathan, Deepak Kumar, Jamaludeen Arakkaveettil, Kiran Johnny, Vasudev and Tilakram Jawahar Thakur.

Published: 07th June 2019 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2019 11:03 AM

The crash site near the Rashidiya exit (Photo | Dubai Police)

By ANI

DUBAI: Eight Indians were killed along with nine others of different nationalities when a bus from Oman they were travelling in met with an accident in Dubai on Thursday evening.

Dubai Police said that the bus carrying 31 people "overrun a traffic signal" and crashed into a sign on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road near the Rashidiya exit on Thursday evening. Five were critically injured, reported Khaleej Times. The Indian consulate in Dubai said that at least eight Indians were among the dead.

The police did not elaborate on what caused the bus driver to hit the sign, though police warn that "sometimes a minor error or negligence" can be fatal.

The Indians were identified as Rajagopalan, Feroz Khan Pathan, Reshma Feroz Khan Pathan, Deepak Kumar, Jamaludeen Arakkaveettil, Kiran Johnny, Vasudev and Tilakram Jawahar Thakur.

Mwasalat, a government-owned bus company in Oman, said the crash involving its Muscat-to-Dubai route happened at 6 p.m. Thursday. It said it would suspend the service for the immediate future.

(With AP inputs)

