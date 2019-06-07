Home World

India to gift cricket stadium, radar system to Maldives during PM Modi's visit

Modi will briefly visit Sri Lanka on Sunday during which he will hold discussions with President Maithripala Sirisena, according to the president's office here.

Published: 07th June 2019 07:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 01:01 PM   |  A+A-

This will be first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to the Maldives since 2011 (Twitter Photo)

By Agencies

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said the Ministry of External Affairs is working with the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) to train Maldivian cricketers after President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih had requested for India's assistance in developing the sport in his country.

The Prime Minister will tour the island nation on Saturday.

"One of the focus in our ties with the Maldives is on people-to-people relationship and in looking at ways to strengthen it...

Among the requests, which are under examination, is a cricket stadium in the Maldives. We expect to build it under the line of credit that we plan to give," Gokhale told rreporters here.

"These are the first foreign visits that the Prime Minister is undertaking after the general elections and the choice of two neighbouring countries the Maldives and Sri Lanka underlines the continuous emphasis the government lays on the 'Neighbourhood First' policy," he said.

Modi's would be a 'state visit' to the Maldives, Gokhale said adding - "this is usually reserved only for the head of a state".

Therefore, he said it is a 'mark of respect' for India and the Prime Minister.

"This will be first visit of the Prime Minister to the Maldives since 2011," he said adding the last visit was Prime Minister Manmohan Singh that was for SAARC Summit followed by bilateral meeting.

Before that the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had been there in 2002.

Modi's visit continues "regular top level exchanges" between two sides, Foreign Secretary said.

Modi and the Maldives President Solih will be inaugurating a coastal surveillance radar system and a Comprehensive Training Centre (CTC) for Maldives national forces as part of a joint defence cooperation pact on June 8.

"The coastal surveillance radar system and the CTC are part of the Action Plan for defence cooperation," he said. Gokhale said both sides are also keen to give a boost to people-to-people relationship

Modi will briefly visit Sri Lanka on Sunday during which he will hold discussions with President Maithripala Sirisena, according to the president's office here.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sri Lanka PM Modi Maldives Sri Lanka Easter Bombings India-Sri Lanka Diplomacy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A picture from the procession taken out for Lord Ayyanar. (Photo | EPS)
Madurai's Ayyanar festival: Clay horses, rituals to invoke rain
MS Dhoni stumps South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo (Photo | ICC Twitter)
World Cup 2019: Fan reaction to India's bowling performance against South Africa
Gallery
It was a comprehensive victory for England | AP
England bounce back with 106-run win over Bangladesh
Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the new ministers in the presence of around 5,000 people at the Secretariat Ground in Velagapudi.
Full list of Andhra Pradesh Ministers as YSRCP cabinet under Jagan sworn in
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp