Lesbian couple attacked by gang of men for refusing to kiss each other on London bus

By AFP

LONDON: British police said Friday they had made arrests after a gang of men beat up a lesbian couple who refused to kiss for them on a London night bus.

Melania Geymonat, 28, said she and her girlfriend Chris were left covered in blood after the attack last week.

"They started behaving like hooligans, demanding that we kissed so they could enjoy watching, calling us 'lesbians' and describing sexual positions," she wrote on Facebook.

"It was only them and us there. They kept on harassing us, throwing us coins and becoming more enthusiastic about it.

"The next thing I know is that Chris is in the middle of the bus fighting with them. On an impulse, I went over there only to find her face bleeding and three of them beating her up.

"The next thing I know is I'm being punched."

Police said the incident happened at around 2:30 am on May 30 after the two women, both in their 20s, got on the bus in north London.

"As they sat on the top deck they were approached by a group of four males who began to make lewd and homophobic comments to them," London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

"The women were then attacked and punched several times before the males ran off the bus. A phone and bag were stolen during the assault. Both women were taken to hospital for treatment to facial injuries."

The Met later tweeted: "Arrests have now been made and the investigation remains ongoing."

Geymonat is from Uruguay while British newspapers reported that her girlfriend is from the US.

British Prime Minister Theresa May condemned the assault.

"This was a sickening attack and my thoughts are with the couple affected," she said.

"Nobody should ever have to hide who they are or who they love and we must work together to eradicate unacceptable violence towards the LGBT community."