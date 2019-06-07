Home World

Lesbian couple attacked by gang of men for refusing to kiss each other on London bus

Melania Geymonat, 28, said she and her girlfriend Chris were left covered in blood after the attack last week

Published: 07th June 2019 11:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

Melania Geymonat/Facebook

Melania Geymonat/Facebook

By AFP

LONDON: British police said Friday they had made arrests after a gang of men beat up a lesbian couple who refused to kiss for them on a London night bus.

Melania Geymonat, 28, said she and her girlfriend Chris were left covered in blood after the attack last week.

"They started behaving like hooligans, demanding that we kissed so they could enjoy watching, calling us 'lesbians' and describing sexual positions," she wrote on Facebook.

"It was only them and us there. They kept on harassing us, throwing us coins and becoming more enthusiastic about it.

"The next thing I know is that Chris is in the middle of the bus fighting with them. On an impulse, I went over there only to find her face bleeding and three of them beating her up.

"The next thing I know is I'm being punched."

Police said the incident happened at around 2:30 am on May 30 after the two women, both in their 20s, got on the bus in north London.

"As they sat on the top deck they were approached by a group of four males who began to make lewd and homophobic comments to them," London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

"The women were then attacked and punched several times before the males ran off the bus. A phone and bag were stolen during the assault. Both women were taken to hospital for treatment to facial injuries."

The Met later tweeted: "Arrests have now been made and the investigation remains ongoing."

Geymonat is from Uruguay while British newspapers reported that her girlfriend is from the US.

British Prime Minister Theresa May condemned the assault.

"This was a sickening attack and my thoughts are with the couple affected," she said.

"Nobody should ever have to hide who they are or who they love and we must work together to eradicate unacceptable violence towards the LGBT community."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lesbian LGBT homosexuality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tunbridge Wells holds a special place in the hearts of Indian cricket fans (Photo | EPS/Atreyo Mukhopadhyay)
Tunbridge Wells da jawab nahin: Where Kapil Dev changed Indian cricket forever
A picture from the procession taken out for Lord Ayyanar. (Photo | EPS)
Madurai's Ayyanar festival: Clay horses, rituals to invoke rain
Gallery
Three games played. Three wins. It has been the perfect start for New Zealand | AP
New Zealand continue World Cup winning streak against Afghanistan 
It was a comprehensive victory for England | AP
England bounce back with 106-run win over Bangladesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp