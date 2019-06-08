Home World

EAM Jaishankar dials Bhutanese King, highlights India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy

Jaishankar, who assumed charge on May 30, arrived for a day-long visit to Bhutan on Friday during his first overseas trip to the country after assuming charge of the ministry.

Published: 08th June 2019 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 01:43 PM   |  A+A-

Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar during the 7th Growth Net Summit in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Naveen Kumar | EPS)

By PTI

THIMPU: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and said the special bilateral friendship has always benefited from the enlightened guidance of the head of state of the Himalayan nation.

Jaishankar, who assumed charge on May 30, arrived for a day-long visit to Bhutan on Friday during his first overseas trip to the country after assuming charge of the ministry.

"Honoured to have had an audience with His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. The special friendship between India and Bhutan has always benefited from the enlightened guidance of the Druk Gyalpos (the head of state of Bhutan)," Jaishankar tweeted Friday.

"It was a privilege to also meet Her Majesty the ever gracious Gyaltsuen, and especially delightful to interact with the Druk Gyalsey!," he tweeted.

On Friday, Jaishankar also met Bhutan's Prime Minister Lotay Tshering and discussed important elements of the bilateral ties.

He also held talks with his Bhutanese counterpart Tandi Dorji and discussed issues of mutual interest with emphasis on development partnership and hydropower.

On Saturday, Jaishankar left for home.

"After a day-long visit to the Kingdom of Bhutan, EAM @DrSJaishankar is seen-off by @FMBhutan Tandi Dorji. The visit has brought the countries even closer and highlighted India's adherence to the Neighbourhood First policy," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted Saturday.

Bhutan has been a close ally of India and bilateral ties between the two countries are on an upswing in the last few years. 

Bhutan was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first overseas visit after assuming charge in 2014.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
External Affairs Ministers S Jaishankar Bhutanese king

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tunbridge Wells holds a special place in the hearts of Indian cricket fans (Photo | EPS/Atreyo Mukhopadhyay)
Tunbridge Wells da jawab nahin: Where Kapil Dev changed Indian cricket forever
A picture from the procession taken out for Lord Ayyanar. (Photo | EPS)
Madurai's Ayyanar festival: Clay horses, rituals to invoke rain
Gallery
Three games played. Three wins. It has been the perfect start for New Zealand | AP
New Zealand continue World Cup winning streak against Afghanistan 
It was a comprehensive victory for England | AP
England bounce back with 106-run win over Bangladesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp