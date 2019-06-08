Home World

Formalities in process to repatriate bodies of 12 Indians killed in bus accident in Dubai

Nine persons were also seriously injured when the driver of the bus, carrying mostly Eid vacationers and coming from Oman's capital Muscat to Dubai, wrongly entered a road not designated for buses.

Published: 08th June 2019 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

This image released by Dubai Police Headquarters shows the aftermath of a bus crash on Friday, June 7, 2019, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. | AP

By PTI

DUBAI: The Indian Consulate in Dubai is in the process of completing formalities related to forensics and other documentation required to repatriate the bodies of the 12 Indians who were among the 17 killed in a horrific road accident here when a bus coming from Oman entered a restricted lane and rammed into a low-clearance sign.

Nine persons were also seriously injured when the driver of the bus, carrying mostly Eid vacationers and coming from Oman's capital Muscat to Dubai, wrongly entered a road not designated for buses towards Al Rashidiya metro station here on Thursday evening.

Eleven clearance certificates have been issued by forensics, while one forensic report is pending from the authorities, Vipul, India's Consul General in Dubai, tweeted late Friday.

"After this, with full documentation mortal remains will be sent for embalming and then to India," he said.

"We hope that all mortal remains will be repatriated to India tomorrow (Saturday) and day after. Air India is providing all help. We would like to sincerely thank Dubai Police and all hospital authorities for their assistance," he said in another tweet.

He said that the Consulate formalities for the deceased Indians were done on the spot and their team worked with local authorities and community volunteers a whole day.

The bus, belonging to the Omani bus transport company Mwasalat, carrying 31 passengers, crashed into a height barrier that cut the left side of the bus and killed passengers sitting on that side.

Dubai Police blamed the Omani driver, who was moderately injured, for the accident, saying "at times a small mistake or negligence can lead to adverse consequences".

The names of the Indians who passed away are: Vikram Jawahar Thakur, Vimal Kumar Karthikeyan Kesavapilaikar, Kiran Johny Johny Vallithottathil Paily, Firoz Khan Aziz Pathan, Reshma Feroz Khan Pathan, Jamaludeen Arakkaveettil, Vasudev Vishandas, Rajan Puthiyapurayil Gopalan, Prabula Madhavan Deepa Kumar, Roshni Moolchandani, Ummer Chonokatavath Mammad Puthen, Nabil Ummer Chonokatavath.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dubai Bus Accident Indians Killed in Dubai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A picture from the procession taken out for Lord Ayyanar. (Photo | EPS)
Madurai's Ayyanar festival: Clay horses, rituals to invoke rain
MS Dhoni stumps South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo (Photo | ICC Twitter)
World Cup 2019: Fan reaction to India's bowling performance against South Africa
Gallery
It was a comprehensive victory for England | AP
England bounce back with 106-run win over Bangladesh
Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the new ministers in the presence of around 5,000 people at the Secretariat Ground in Velagapudi.
Full list of Andhra Pradesh Ministers as YSRCP cabinet under Jagan sworn in
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp