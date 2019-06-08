Home World

Maldives confers PM Modi 'Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen', its highest honour

The award was conferred by Maldives President Ibrahim Mohammad Solih at a ceremonial function held in Male.

Published: 08th June 2019 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2019 01:26 AM   |  A+A-

PM Modi receives Maldives highest honour from Maldives President Ibrahim Mohammad Solih at a ceremonial function held in Male on 8 June 2019. (Photo | PIB)

PM Modi receives Maldives highest honour from Maldives President Ibrahim Mohammad Solih at a ceremonial function held in Male on 8 June 2019. (Photo | PIB)

By PTI

MALE: Maldives on Saturday conferred its highest honour accorded to foreign dignitaries -- Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen -- on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The award was conferred by Maldives President Ibrahim Mohammad Solih at a ceremonial function held in Male.

Earlier, Narendra Modi arrived in the Maldives on Saturday on his first foreign visit after re-election as Prime Minister to strengthen the bilateral ties, reflecting the importance India attaches to its 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

Modi was received at Male airport by Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid.

"Friendship forever! PM @narendramodi arrives in Male, capital of Maldives to a warm reception by Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid.

PM was last here for President (Ibrahim Mohamed) Solih's inauguration ceremony in November 2018," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said on Twitter.

While Modi visited the Maldives in November 2018 to attend President Solih's swearing-in, this visit is the first by an Indian prime minister at a bilateral level in eight years.

The two-day state visit of Prime Minister Modi is aimed at further cementing ties with the Indian Ocean archipelago.

President Solih and Modi exchanged plasantaries upon the prime minister's arrival at Republic Square where he was accorded a ceremonial welcome.

The prime minister also inspected the guard of honour.

ALSO READ | Focus on cricket diplomacy as PM Modi gifts bat to President Mohamed Solih

Foreign Minister Shahid said in a tweet that it was a great honour to receive Modi at Velana International Airport on his first state visit overseas.

"No doubt, this will be a momentous visit that would elevate Maldives-India relationship to new heights," he said.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will be conferred with the Maldives' highest honour "Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen".

"The Most Honourable Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen" is the Maldives' highest honour accorded to foreign dignitaries, Shahid said on Twitter.

Upon his arrival, Modi said on Twitter: "Reached the Republic of Maldives.

This visit indicates the importance India attaches to strong ties with the Republic of Maldives and the desire to boost cooperation in various spheres".

Prime Minister Modi Friday said his visit to the Maldives reflects the importance India attaches to its 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

Modi said India considers the country as a valued partner with whom it shares deep bonds of history and culture.

During the visit, the prime minister will address the Maldivian Parliament, the Majlis, an indication of India's important position in the neighbourhood.

He is expected to meet the top leadership of the Maldives to strengthen the relationship at the highest level.

To assist the Maldives in its development and revival of its economy, a slew of MoUs are expected to be signed including budgetary support for development projects, extending the Line of Credit for projects like water supply and sewerage, high impact community development projects, customs and white shipping, official sources said.

To consolidate people-to-people relations, Modi's latest emphasis is on cricket diplomacy in the island nation, helping the mission of President Solih to develop cricket, they said.

Giving a push to enhance connectivity, India is planning to start a ferry service from Kochi to the Maldives, the sources said.

The two leaders will jointly inaugurate two defence related projects - a coastal surveillance radar system and composite training centre for Maldives National Defence Forces (MNDF), strengthening defence ties, they said.

Modi is also expected to hold separate discussions with Foreign Minister Shahid and former President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom.

His visit demonstrates the priority that India attaches to the SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) doctrine, the sources added.

The relations between India and the Maldives deteriorated after the then President Abdulla Yameen imposed emergency on February 5 last year.

Some decisions by Yameen including imposition of restrictions on work visas for Indians and signing of a new Free Trade Agreement with Beijing also did not go down well with New Delhi.

However, ties were back on track under Solih's presidency.

China views the Maldives as key to its Maritime Silk Road project in the Indian Ocean as it has already acquired Hambantota port in Sri Lanka and Djibouti in the Horn of Africa.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi PM Modi Modi in Maldives Maldives

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A picture from the procession taken out for Lord Ayyanar. (Photo | EPS)
Madurai's Ayyanar festival: Clay horses, rituals to invoke rain
MS Dhoni stumps South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo (Photo | ICC Twitter)
World Cup 2019: Fan reaction to India's bowling performance against South Africa
Gallery
It was a comprehensive victory for England | AP
England bounce back with 106-run win over Bangladesh
Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the new ministers in the presence of around 5,000 people at the Secretariat Ground in Velagapudi.
Full list of Andhra Pradesh Ministers as YSRCP cabinet under Jagan sworn in
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp