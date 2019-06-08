Home World

US prosecutors say they won't enforce strict abortion laws

The lawyers added that "many of the laws are so vaguely written" anyone involved in the abortion process could be prosecuted.

Published: 08th June 2019 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Three women, dressed as handmaids, protest against a bill banning nearly all abortions at the Alabama State House in Montgomery

Three women, dressed as handmaids, protest against a bill banning nearly all abortions at the Alabama State House in Montgomery (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW YORK: A group of American prosecutors pledged on Friday not to enforce strict abortion laws in response to attempts to tighten access to the procedure in parts of the United States.

The 42 elected prosecutors -- some of whom come from states that have restricted access, others from where the procedure remains easily available -- wrote that the new laws would "violate constitutional rights that have been the law of the land for nearly 50 years."

The lawyers added that "many of the laws are so vaguely written" anyone involved in the abortion process could be prosecuted.

The attorneys who signed the pledge come from 24 states and the US capital Washington, with 12 being statewide attorneys general and the rest being local elected prosecutors who can make their own charging decisions.

Access to abortion in the United States is governed by the Supreme Court's 1973 Roe vs Wade decision, which allows for conditions to be placed on the procedure only after the first trimester of pregnancy.

In mid-May, Alabama's governor signed into law the country's toughest abortion law, which prohibits the procedure unless the pregnancy threatens the life of the mother or if the fetus has a fatal condition.

Six other states have tightened their legislation in recent months, making it illegal to practice any type of abortion as soon as a fetal heartbeat is detected around the six-week mark -- when many women aren't aware they're pregnant.

These laws aren't yet being enforced partially because they conflict with Supreme Court precedent, but many of the laws' supporters say their intention is to spark a challenge in the country's highest court and give justices the opportunity to reverse Roe vs Wade.

The Supreme Court has tilted conservative under President Donald Trump, who has declared himself "strongly Pro-Life." Judges in Iowa and Kentucky have already blocked the implementation of newly passed state abortion laws.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Abortion Laws US Abortion Law US Prosecutors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A picture from the procession taken out for Lord Ayyanar. (Photo | EPS)
Madurai's Ayyanar festival: Clay horses, rituals to invoke rain
MS Dhoni stumps South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo (Photo | ICC Twitter)
World Cup 2019: Fan reaction to India's bowling performance against South Africa
Gallery
It was a comprehensive victory for England | AP
England bounce back with 106-run win over Bangladesh
Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the new ministers in the presence of around 5,000 people at the Secretariat Ground in Velagapudi.
Full list of Andhra Pradesh Ministers as YSRCP cabinet under Jagan sworn in
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp