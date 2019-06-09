Home World

India to train 1,000 Maldives civil servants for next five years

The Ministry of External Affairs will bear all the expenses of the training programme.

Published: 09th June 2019 05:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2019 05:57 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) shakes hands with President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih during his one-day visit to Maldives in Male. (Photo | AFP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) shakes hands with President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih during his one-day visit to Maldives in Male. (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: India's leading civil services training institution NCGG will train 1,000 Maldives civil servants over the next five years, a Ministry of Personnel statement said on Sunday.

The Ministry of External Affairs will bear all expenses of the training programme.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the capacity building of 1,000 Maldives civil servants was signed between the National Center for Good Governance (NCGG) and Maldives Civil Services Commission during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Male on Saturday, the statement said.

The agreement envisages that the NCGG will be the nodal institution for designing and implementation of customised training modules taking into account the requirements of the Maldives Civil Services Commission, said the statement.

"The areas of training programme will include public administration, e-governance and service delivery, public policy and governance, information technology, best practices in fisheries in coastal areas, agro-based practices, self-help group initiatives, urban development and planning, ethics in administration and challenges in implementation of SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals)," it added.

Maldives will nominate suitable civil servants in the senior, executive and middle management levels as per agreed timelines.

The NCGG will also assist the Civil Services Training Institute, a subsidiary of Maldives' Civil Services Commission, to develop training programmes and materials, and to organise the exchange of experts as needed by the Commission, the statement said.

K.V. Eapen, Director General, NCGG and Secretary in the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances said that NCGG had trained 28 Maldives civil servants in April and this successful engagement encouraged the two countries to take the collaboration forward.

Eapen added that the NCGG had successfully conducted training programmes for civil servants of Bangladesh, Myanmar, Gambia and the Maldives in April.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maldives civil servants Ministry of External Affairs NCGG

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screengrab of CCTV visual of the attack on CPM rebel leader. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/EPS)
Watch CCTV visuals of attack on Kerala CPM rebel leader COT Nazeer
Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi poses for a picture in front of the 'congratulatory gate' built to commemorate demonetisation. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar daily wage labourer builds 'badhaai gate' to celebrate demonetisation
Gallery
It was an all-round performance from India | AP
World Cup 2019: India end Australia's winning streak
Three games played. Three wins. It has been the perfect start for New Zealand | AP
New Zealand continue World Cup winning streak against Afghanistan 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp