PM Modi invokes 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwaas' to stress on Maldives' importance

By PTI

MALE: Extending his government's motto to the neighbourhood for the first time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday invoked "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwaas" to stress on the high importance that India attaches to its relationship with the Maldives, a Muslim-majority country.

Addressing the Maldivian Parliament, Modi said "neighbourhood first" is his government's policy to realise the vision for inclusive and sustainable development in the South Asian region.

"My government's motto of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwaas' (Together with all, for development of all and with trust of all) is not only for India, it is for the whole world, especially our neighbourhood.

This motto is the basis of our (India's) foreign policy," he said.

"Neighbourhood first is also our policy and the significance of Maldives in it (foreign policy) is quite natural," the prime minister said.

Modi, who made the Maldives his first overseas destination after being elected to power for the second term, said his trip to the South Asian archipelago nation is not just a "coincidence".

"President (Ibrahim Mohamed) Solih made India his first destination when he came to power (last year) and I am here to repay that gesture," he said.

Highlighting the special relationship that exists between the two countries, Modi said India and Maldives have had trade ties dating back to over 2000 years.

"When it comes to language songs and linguistics, we have many cultural similarities," the prime minister said.

Underlining that India was the happiest to witness the victory of democracy in the recently concluded election in the Maldives, Modi assured New Delhi's full support to Male in realising its aspirations for broad-based socio-economic development and strengthening of democratic and independent institutions.