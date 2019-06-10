Home World

India extends Rs 1.6 billion aid to Nepal for rebuilding earthquake-hit houses

Nepalese officials appreciated the sustained and generous humanitarian support extended by India for the post-earthquake reconstruction, the statement said.

Published: 10th June 2019 06:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2019 06:46 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Nepalese counterpart K P Sharma Oli (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: India on Monday extended a financial aid of 1.6 billion Nepalese rupees to Nepal to help 50,000 people in Nuwakot and Gorkha districts rebuild their houses damaged in the devastating earthquake in 2015.

India's ambassador to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri handed over the cheque to Finance Secretary of Nepal Rajan Khanal for the reconstruction work, Indian embassy here said in a statement.

The ambassador thanked the Nepal government for the partnership and reiterated that India remained committed to completion of post-earthquake reconstruction projects in the Himalayan nation.

India has so far granted Nepal a total of Rs 4.5 billion Nepalese rupees under the housing reconstruction projects.

India is partnering with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) for providing socio-technical facilitation to the house owners to ensure that they rebuild their homes as per Nepal government's earthquake resilient norms.

Central Nepal's Gorkha district was the epicentre of the devastating earthquake which struck the Himalayan nation in April 2015, claiming over 9,000 lives and damaging 800,000 houses.

Nepalese officials appreciated the sustained and generous humanitarian support extended by India for the post-earthquake reconstruction, the statement said.

India and Nepal in February 2016 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for USD 100-million grant to support reconstruction of 50,000 private houses in the two districts of the Himalayan nation.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nepal Nepal earthquake India-Nepal Diplomacy India-Nepal Relations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Why India will miss Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp