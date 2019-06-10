Home World

Islamic State expands reach in Afghanistan, threatening West 

Published: 10th June 2019 03:47 PM

The Taliban and Islamic State fighters have regularly clashed since the latter gained a foothold in eastern Afghanistan in 2015, as the two vie for supremacy in the wartorn country.

For representational purpose (File Photo| AP)

By Associated Press

JALALABAD: The Islamic State group has lost its caliphate in Syria and Iraq but is expanding its footprint in the forbidding mountains of northeastern Afghanistan.

There, the group is recruiting new fighters and plotting attacks in the United States and other Western countries.

Nearly two decades after the US-led invasion, the extremist group is seen as an even greater threat than the Taliban because of its increasingly sophisticated military capabilities and its strategy of targeting civilians, both in Afghanistan and abroad.

Concerns run so deep that many have come to see the Taliban, who have also clashed with IS, as a potential partner in containing it.

A US intelligence official based in Afghanistan says recent attacks in Kabul are "practice runs" for even bigger attacks in Europe and the United States.

 

