Home World

50 per cent tariff on Harley Davidson motorcycles by India unacceptable, says Trump

Trump acknowledged that his 'good friend' PM Modi has reduced it from 100 per cent to 50 per cent, even as the US President rued that America is a bank that everybody wants to 'rob'.

Published: 11th June 2019 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump (File Photo | PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump has again criticised India's high import tariff on the iconic Harley Davidson motorcycles as "unacceptable" while acknowledging that his "good friend" Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reduced it from 100 per cent to 50 per cent, even as the US President rued that America is a bank that everybody wants to "rob".

Trump said the United States, under his leadership, is a country that can no longer be fooled.

"We're not the foolish country that does so badly. You look at India, very good friend of mine, Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi, you take a look at what they've done, 100 per cent tax on a motorcycle. We charge them nothing," Trump told CBS news in an interview on Monday.

Trump was referring to the import tariff on the Harley Davidson motorcycles, an issue that has been close to his heart and wants India to reduce it to zero.

"So, when Harley sends over there, they have 100 per cent tax. When they (India) send in, they make a tremendous number of motorcycles, when they send them in, no tax. I called him. I said it's unacceptable," Trump said, referring to his conversation with Prime Minister Modi.

"He (Modi) reduced it by 50 per cent with one phone call. I said it's still unacceptable because it's 50 per cent versus nothing. It's still unacceptable. And they're working on it," he said, indicating that the two countries are still in talks to resolve the issue of import tariffs on American motorcycles.

ALSO READ | Donald Trump backs boycott of Harley Davidson in steel tariff dispute

India had last February slashed the customs duty on imported motorcycles like Harley-Davidson to 50 per cent after Trump called it "unfair" and threatened to increase the tariff on import of Indian bikes to the US.

Trump in the past has criticised India, saying it is one of the world's "highest taxing nations".

The US President has repeatedly claimed that India is a "tariff king" and imposes "tremendously high" tariffs on American products.

"But if I didn't, if we didn't have the power of what we have, and if we weren't the bank--well, if we weren't the bank we wouldn't even be talking about it because nobody would care.

"But we're the bank that everybody wants to rob, and that's what they've been doing for a long period of time. USD 800 billion we have in trade deficits with other countries. So you tell me who made those deals," he said in response to a question.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Donald Trump Narendra Modi PM Modi Harley Davidson

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp