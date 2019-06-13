SCO summit: PM Narendra Modi arrives in Kyrgyz capital Bishkek

By PTI

BISHKEK: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday arrived in the Kyrgyz capital for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, the first multilateral engagement post his re-election.

Modi, in a statement before his two-day visit to Bishkek from June 13-14, said that on the sidelines of the SCO Summit, he also plans to meet several leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

READ | Don't target Islamabad, says China as Modi keen to raise terror issue at SCO summit

"We attach special importance to SCO in promoting multilateral, political, security, economic and people-to-people interaction in the region. India has actively participated in various SCO dialogue mechanisms since its full membership of SCO two years ago," he said on Wednesday.

Multilateral connect for a better future.



PM @narendramodi landed in Bishkek. He will be meeting various world leaders today and taking part in the SCO Summit.



Since becoming a full member two years ago, India has been actively involved in various SCO dialogue mechanisms. pic.twitter.com/vSaMZNCP6W — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 13, 2019

India has extended full cooperation to the chairmanship of the Kyrgyz Republic over the past year, Modi said.