SCO summit: PM Narendra Modi arrives in Kyrgyz capital Bishkek

PM Modi, in a statement before his two-day visit to Bishkek from June 13-14 said that he also plans to meet several leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Indian PM Narendra Modi reaches Bishkek for the SCO summit.

Indian PM Narendra Modi reaches Bishkek for the SCO summit.

By PTI

BISHKEK: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday arrived in the Kyrgyz capital for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, the first multilateral engagement post his re-election.

Modi, in a statement before his two-day visit to Bishkek from June 13-14, said that on the sidelines of the SCO Summit, he also plans to meet several leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Don't target Islamabad, says China as Modi keen to raise terror issue at SCO summit

"We attach special importance to SCO in promoting multilateral, political, security, economic and people-to-people interaction in the region. India has actively participated in various SCO dialogue mechanisms since its full membership of SCO two years ago," he said on Wednesday.

India has extended full cooperation to the chairmanship of the Kyrgyz Republic over the past year, Modi said.

