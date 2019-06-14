Home World

Donald Trump trolled after calling Prince Charles 'Prince Of Whales'

The error prompted a wave of hilarity online, with one Twitter critic asking if Donald Trump had made the mistake 'on porpoise.'

Published: 14th June 2019 02:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 02:28 PM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump (R) walks with Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales (L) as he arrives for a welcome ceremony at Buckingham Palace in central London. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: There he blows again.

President Donald Trump's erratic spelling habits on Twitter spouted again Thursday when he wrote about having recently met with the "Prince of Whales."

That would be Charles, prince of Wales, whom he met last week at World War II commemorations in Britain.

The error prompted a wave of hilarity online, with one Twitter critic asking if the president had made the mistake "on porpoise."

Trump, who is an enthusiastic user of social media and has some 61 million Twitter followers, quickly corrected the original tweet. But his new version did not change another inaccurate reference, this time to the "Queen of England."

Elizabeth II, who hosted Trump at a state dinner in London, is actually queen of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, of which England is only one part.

