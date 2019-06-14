Five terror suspects in connection with Easter blasts brought back to Sri Lanka

By IANS

COLOMBO: Five terror suspects who were arrested in Dubai in connection with the April 21 Easter Sunday suicide attacks, were brought back to Sri Lanka from Saudi Arabia on Friday, police said.

The police said that a special Criminal Investigation Department (CID) team had left for Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to bring back the suspects, reports the Daily Mirror.

The suspects were detained in Dubai following the attacks across the island nation, majority in capital Colombo, that claimed the lives of over 250 people.

Besides being a suspect in the April 21 attacks, initial police investigations have revealed that Mohamed Milhan, alias Abu Seelan, was responsible for the killing of two police constables at a checkpoint in Vavunathivu, Batticaloa on November 30, 2018.