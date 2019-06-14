PM Modi leaves for India as SCO summit concludes

Home World

On the sidelines of the summit on Thursday, Modi held bilateral meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

PM Modi leaves for India after the SCO summit in Bishkek

PM Modi leaves for India after the SCO summit in Bishkek (Photo | Twitter/ Raveesh Kumar)

By PTI

BISHKEK: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday left for home after the conclusion of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in which he discussed the global security situation, multilateral economic cooperation, people-to-people exchanges and topical issues of international and regional importance.

On the sidelines of the summit on Thursday, Modi held bilateral meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. He also met Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbay Jeenbekov ahead of the SCO Council of Heads of State meeting on Friday. Jeenbekov was the Chair of the SCO Summit 2019.

Modi also exchanged usual pleasantries with his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan on Friday in the Leaders' Lounge at the venue of the summit.

The prime minister arrived in the Kyrgyz capital on Thursday for the SCO summit, the first multilateral engagement post his re-election. The SCO is a China-led eight-member economic and security bloc with India and Pakistan being admitted to the grouping in 2017.

