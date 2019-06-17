Home World

International Yoga Day celebrated in US

The International Day of Yoga will mark its fifth anniversary this year on June 21.

Published: 17th June 2019 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

International Yoga Day celebrations in the United States.

International Yoga Day celebrations in the United States. (File Photo | ANI)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Thousands of people, from all walks of life, participated in International Day of Yoga celebrations here on Sunday.

"We are very happy with the support and participation that we saw today. The participants participated with real zeal and enthusiasm. In Washington, there is nothing better than iconic Washington Monument, it denotes the capital of the US and it is a spot that represents the city and the country." the Indian Ambassador to the US, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, told ANI.

ALSO READ: Record 2,500 register for International Yoga Day event at Washington monument

The Indian Ambassador also addressed the gathering. Welcoming the participants, Shringla noted that yoga is widely embraced by the American people as a survey conducted in 2016 showed that there were 36.7 million Yoga practitioners in the US making America the second home for Yoga.

"Yoga is a way of life in the United States, it has become trendy, popular and almost something that people believe in keeping their body in a harmonious position and this has helped us to promote Yoga in the U.S.," he added.

The program started with playing of an audio-video message from the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi.

Greeting yoga lovers all over the world, Modi explained yoga's role in achieving 'oneness.' He also emphasized that yoga is not just a set of exercises but also a passport to health assurance.

The Ambassador then engaged with the yoga enthusiasts. He performed Surya Namaskar and recited a few verses from the holy Bhagwad Gita.

Amongst the participants were some special guests- the ambassador of Myanmar, ambassador of Vietnam, officials and representatives from the State Department, World Bank, academic institutions and think tanks.

Many leaders from the United States issued proclamations and felicitation messages to support and commemorate the 5th International Day of Yoga and spread awareness about yoga.

These included Senator Chris Van Hollen (Maryland), Senator Mark R Warner (Virginia), Rep. Janie Raskin (Maryland) and Governor of Maryland Larry Hogan.

A guided yoga session based on 'Common Yoga Protocol' created by the Government of India was conducted with the help of yoga demonstrators. The yoga session concluded with Sanskrit shlokas.

The Indian Embassy in Washington took the Yoga day Celebrations a notch higher by organising the Indian Vegetarian Food Festival hosted in association with Freer Sackler gallery, adjacent to Washington Memorial, that was rolled out for all participants post the yoga event.

"The food programme is related to yoga. Vegetarian cuisine in India is very refined cuisine and not enough is known about it. Therefore, we have arranged for five different stalls representing cuisines from five different parts of India-- North, South, East, West and a specialised one," Shringala said.

"We want to introduce a finer vegetarian cuisine for the people here. This food festival also commemorates the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi," he added.

The International Day of Yoga will mark its fifth anniversary this year on June 21.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yoga International Yoga Day Yogaforall US International yoga day US celebrations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | Atreyo Mukhopadhyay, EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp