Home World

Saudi-led coalition's airstrikes hit Houthi sites west of Yemen's capital: media

There were no comments from the coalition over the rebels' report.

Published: 17th June 2019 11:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 11:58 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By UNI

SANAA: A Saudi-led coalition launched airstrikes on Houthi rebels west of Yemen's capital Sanaa on Monday, the Houthi al-Masirah TV reported.

The attacks targeted sites in Dhula'a Hamdan district, it said without giving further details.

There were no comments from the coalition over the rebels' report.

Earlier in the day, Yemen's Houthi rebels said that they launched a new bomb-laden drone strike on Abha airport in southern Saudi Arabia.

Last week, the Saudi air defense forces intercepted two similar drone attacks attempted by the Houthis against the same airport, while a missile attack on June 12 had wounded 26 people at the airport, Saudi authorities said.

The rebels have threatened to target more Saudi airports, demanding an immediate end to the war and lift of all-out blockade imposed by the Saudi-led coalition.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates led a coalition to intervene in Yemen's civil war in 2015 to restore the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

Houthi fighters seized much of Yemen's north in late 2014, forcing Hadi and his government into exile in Saudi Arabia.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Saudi-led coalition Houthi rebels Yemen Sanaa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp