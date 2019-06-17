Saudi-led coalition's airstrikes hit Houthi sites west of Yemen's capital: media

By UNI

SANAA: A Saudi-led coalition launched airstrikes on Houthi rebels west of Yemen's capital Sanaa on Monday, the Houthi al-Masirah TV reported.

The attacks targeted sites in Dhula'a Hamdan district, it said without giving further details.

There were no comments from the coalition over the rebels' report.

Earlier in the day, Yemen's Houthi rebels said that they launched a new bomb-laden drone strike on Abha airport in southern Saudi Arabia.

Last week, the Saudi air defense forces intercepted two similar drone attacks attempted by the Houthis against the same airport, while a missile attack on June 12 had wounded 26 people at the airport, Saudi authorities said.

The rebels have threatened to target more Saudi airports, demanding an immediate end to the war and lift of all-out blockade imposed by the Saudi-led coalition.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates led a coalition to intervene in Yemen's civil war in 2015 to restore the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

Houthi fighters seized much of Yemen's north in late 2014, forcing Hadi and his government into exile in Saudi Arabia.