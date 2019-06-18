Home World

Donald Trump threatens to deport millions beginning next week

An administration official said the effort would focus on the more than 1 million people who have been issued final deportation orders by federal judges but remain at large in the US.

Published: 18th June 2019 09:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 09:29 PM   |  A+A-

Donald Trump. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump is threatening to remove millions of people living in the United States illegally on the eve of formally announcing his re-election bid.

The US. Immigration and Customs Enforcement next week will "begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States," Trump said in a pair of tweets Monday night.

"They will be removed as fast as they come in," he wrote.

An administration official said the effort would focus on the more than 1 million people who have been issued final deportation orders by federal judges but remain at large in the US.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity to explain the president's tweets.

ALSO READ | #ClassroomsNotCages: Teenagers protest in Geneva, urges UN action on Trump migration policy

Other US officials with knowledge of the preparations have said the operation was not imminent, and that ICE officials were not aware the president would make public sensitive law enforcement plans on Twitter.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

It is unusual for law enforcement agencies to announce raids before they take place.

Some in Trump's administration believe that decisive shows of force 'like mass arrests' can serve as effective deterrents, sending a message to those considering making the journey to the US that it's not worth coming.

Trump has threatened a series of increasingly drastic actions as he has tried to stem the flow of Central American migrants crossing the southern border, which has risen dramatically on his watch.

He recently dropped a threat to slap tariffs on Mexico after the country agreed to dispatch its national guard and step-up coordination and enforcement efforts.

ALSO READ | Donald Trump to raise Hong Kong protests with Xi at G20 Summit: Pompeo

A senior Mexican official said Monday that, three weeks ago, about 4,200 migrants were arriving at the US border daily.

Now that number has dropped to about 2,600.

Immigration was a central theme of Trump's 2016 campaign and he is expected to hammer it as he tries to fire up his base heading into the 2020 campaign.

Trump will formally launch his re-election bid Tuesday night at a rally in Orlando, Florida  a state that is crucial to his path back to the White House.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
donald trump US. Immigration and Customs Enforcement United States

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shalini Saraswathi
Inspirational Shalini Saraswathi: She lost her limbs, not her spirit
Massive fire in Kurnool destroys stored crop worth Rs 3 crore
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England
Afghanistan no match for record-breaking England at Manchester
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp