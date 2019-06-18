Home World

Facebook says its digital currency 'Libra' coming in 2020

Facebook currently generates 99 per cent of its revenue from advertisements and its own digital currency would help it reach billions of its users across products.

Published: 18th June 2019 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

The logo for social media giant Facebook.

The logo for social media giant Facebook. (File photo | Facebook)

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Amid intense calls to break it down as the company has grown too big, Facebook on Tuesday announced its own digital wallet subsidiary called "Calibra" for its global cryptocurrency "Libra" which would be powered by Blockchain technology.

The new digital wallet for Libra will be available in Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and as a standalone app in 2020, the company said in a statement.

Facebook currently generates 99 per cent of its revenue from advertisements and its own digital currency would help it reach billions of its users across products, creating another stable revenue stream.

"Today we're sharing plans for Calibra, a newly-formed Facebook subsidiary whose goal is to provide financial services that will let people access and participate in the Libra network," said Facebook.

From the beginning, Calibra will let users send Libra to almost anyone with a smartphone, as easily and instantly as they send a text message and at low to no cost.

"In time, we hope to offer additional services for people and businesses, like paying bills with the push of a button, buying a cup of coffee with the scan of a code or riding your local public transit without needing to carry cash or a metro pass," said the social media giant which is facing intense scrutiny over users' privacy violations.

Facebook said Calibra will have strong protections in place to keep your money and your information safe.

"We'll be using all the same verification and anti-fraud processes that banks and credit cards use, and we'll have automated systems that will proactively monitor activity to detect and prevent fraudulent behaviour" explained the company.

It said it would also offer dedicated live support to help if a user loses the phone or password  and if someone fraudulently gains access to the account and the user loses some Libra as a result, Facebook would offer a "refund".

Aside from limited cases, Calibra will not share account information or financial data with Facebook or any third party without customer consent, claimed the company.

"This means Calibra customers' account information and financial data will not be used to improve ad targeting on the Facebook family of products.

"The limited cases where this data may be shared reflect our need to keep people safe, comply with the law and provide basic functionality to the people who use Calibra. Calibra will use Facebook data to comply with the law, secure customers' accounts, mitigate risk and prevent criminal activity," the company explained.

Facebook said it is still early in the process of developing Calibra and would consult experts to make the product safe and private.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
digital currency Libra Bitcoin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shalini Saraswathi
Inspirational Shalini Saraswathi: She lost her limbs, not her spirit
Massive fire in Kurnool destroys stored crop worth Rs 3 crore
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England
Afghanistan no match for record-breaking England at Manchester
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp