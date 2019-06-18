Home World

Ireland to ban sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030

The government hopes to have 950,000 electric vehicles on Irish roads by then, supported by a network of charging stations.

Published: 18th June 2019 06:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 08:45 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By AFP

LONDON: Ireland has announced it will ban the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles by 2030 as part of its new climate change plan.

The government hopes to have 950,000 electric vehicles on Irish roads by then, supported by a network of charging stations.

The measure is one of 180 proposals covering business, construction, transport, agriculture and waste management intended to put Ireland on a path to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

"Our approach will be to nudge people and businesses to change behaviour and adapt new technologies through incentives, disincentives, regulations and information," said Prime Minister Leo Varadkar. 

"Our objective... is to transition to a low-carbon and climate-resilient society. Our call to action in the fight to save our planet," he added.

Dublin hopes to increase its level of electricity generated from renewable energy from 30 percent of the total mix to 70 percent by 2030.

The "Climate Action Plan" also includes the elimination of non-recyclable plastic and higher fees on the production of materials that are difficult to recycle. 

Friends of the Earth Director Oisin Coghlan called the plan "the biggest innovation in Irish climate policy in 20 years". 

But Greenpeace criticised the government for not committing to the 2050 target, only making it a goal.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
diesel cars electric vehicles climate change

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shalini Saraswathi
Inspirational Shalini Saraswathi: She lost her limbs, not her spirit
Massive fire in Kurnool destroys stored crop worth Rs 3 crore
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England
Afghanistan no match for record-breaking England at Manchester
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp