Home World

Locals clash with Chinese workers in Bangladesh construction site, one killed

The presence of large numbers of Chinese workers in Bangladesh, as in other countries where Beijing is investing heavily, has caused some tensions with locals.

Published: 19th June 2019 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

Blood

For representational purposes

By PTI

DHAKA: Hundreds of Chinese and Bangladeshi labourers clashed at the site of power plant being built south of Dhaka, police said Wednesday, leaving a Chinese worker dead and more than a dozen others injured.

Police said the violence was triggered by the death of a Bangladeshi worker at the site of a China-funded 1,320-megawatt plant, prompting locals to accuse the Chinese of trying to cover up the incident.

At one point, hundreds of Bangladeshi and Chinese workers were fighting at the site -- about 200 kilometres south of the capital -- and more than a dozen were injured, including six Chinese who were taken to hospital.

"One of the Chinese workers later died in the hospital. He had injuries to his head," local police chief Monirul Islam told AFP, adding it took over 1,000 policemen to restore calm.

China is a close ally of Bangladesh, and Chinese state-run and private firms have invested billions of dollars in the South Asian country's infrastructure projects -- mostly in power, energy and transport sectors.

The presence of large numbers of Chinese workers in Bangladesh, as in other countries where Beijing is investing heavily, has caused some tensions with locals, and officials said similar clashes occurred a year ago.

Police said more than 6,000 people -- including some 2,000 from China -- work at the power plant site.

Regional administrator Ram Chandra Das told AFP that authorities have ordered a probe into the incident.

"The situation is now calm," he said, adding no arrests had been made.

In April 2016, four people were killed after police opened fire on villagers protesting against the construction of two China-backed power plants in southeastern Bangladesh.

In October that year Chinese President Xi Jinping made a historic visit to Bangladesh and the two countries signed $20 billion worth of loan agreements.

The latest clashes come just weeks before Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is to visit Beijing.

China's investments in Bangladesh are part of Xi's signature Belt and Road Initiative, a sweeping trillion-dollar infrastructure programme across Asia, Africa and Europe that is viewed with suspicion in the West.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bangladesh China Bangladesh violence construction site China-Bangladesh
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Waiting for ‘Godot’ called water tanker, in Aminjikarai | P Jawahar
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
It was a thriller at Edgbaston but a calm captain's knock from Kane saw his side home | AP
Kane Williamson's maiden World Cup ton helps New Zealand remain unbeaten
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp