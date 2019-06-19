Home World

US pilots call for enhanced training on 737 MAX after AIG approval

Daniel Carey, president of the Allied Pilots Association, told a congressional panel he was encouraged by changes Boeing made to a flight system seen as a factor in both the Lion Air& Ethiopian Airlin

Published: 19th June 2019 10:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 10:50 PM   |  A+A-

In this May 8, 2019, file photo a Boeing 737 MAX 8, being built for American Airlines, makes a turn on the runway as it is readied for takeoff on a test flight in Renton, Wash. | AP

By PTI

NEW YORK: US pilots called Wednesday for enhanced pilot training on the Boeing 737 MAX before the aircraft is returned to service after being grounded worldwide following two deadly crashes.

The pilots - including Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger III, who famously landed a damaged plane on the Hudson River in New York in 2009 - pushed back against the aviation giant's assurances that pilots will only need to review the 737 MAX modifications in a computer programme.

Daniel Carey, president of the Allied Pilots Association, told a congressional panel he was encouraged by changes Boeing made to a flight system seen as a factor in both the Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines crashes that killed 346 people.

ALSO READ | Boeing CEO concedes 'mistake' with 737 Max planes in two fatal crashes

But Carey, a captain with American Airlines, sharply criticized Boeing's development process of the MAX plane and said he was troubled that the training being discussed by the manufacturer would be insufficient.

"We remained concerned about whether the new training protocol, materials and method of instruction suggested by Boeing are adequate to ensure the pilots across the globe flying the MAX fleet can do so in absolute complete safety," Carey told a House committee.

Sully demanded simulator training for MAX pilots, saying the computer-based program used previously was not sufficient.

Pilots must be subjected to what can go wrong during a simulation and "need to develop a muscle memory of the reactions so that it'll be immediately accessible to them" in an actual crisis, Sullenberger said.

The hearing, the third in Congress since the aircraft was grounded in mid-March, comes as Boeing continues its work with the US Federal Aviation Administration and other regulators in an effort to the MAX recertified and back in the skies in 2019.

Leading US carriers have pushed back their schedules for returning the planes to service as the timeframe for FAA approval has been extended.

A key question is whether pilots should be required to undertake flight simulator training before the planes are brought back to service.

Such a requirement would involve thousands of pilots and likely extend the time needed for flights to resume.

Carey said one possibility was a computer-based training stage initially, with simulator training for all MAX pilots within 10 months.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
US pilots Boeing 737 MAX Lion air crash Eithopian airlines crash
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Waiting for ‘Godot’ called water tanker, in Aminjikarai | P Jawahar
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
It was a thriller at Edgbaston but a calm captain's knock from Kane saw his side home | AP
Kane Williamson's maiden World Cup ton helps New Zealand remain unbeaten
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp